Volumetric Video Market Size to Hit USD 24.23 Billion by 2032, at 28.15% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volumetric Video Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Volumetric Video Market S ize was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 24.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The increasing adoption of volumetric video technology in entertainment, gaming, and virtual experiences is driving market growth, fueled by advancements in 5G, AI, and AR/VR integration. With an increasing demand for immersive and interactive content among consumers across industries, the volumetric video market is experiencing rapid growth. Volumetric video is changing the face of gaming, live events, and remote collaboration. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of 5G and high-speed connectivity, which is streamlining a seamless real-time streaming of volumetric content, further propelling the market growth. Broadening applications require even more realism and quality, and big investments in AI-based 3D reconstruction and holographic imaging are making a lot of headway.

Get a Sample Report of Volumetric Video Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1878

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Microsoft [Azure Cloud, Mixed Reality solutions, volumetric video rendering]

[Azure Cloud, Mixed Reality solutions, volumetric video rendering] Intel Corporation [Processors, 3D camera solutions, AI for volumetric capture]

[Processors, 3D camera solutions, AI for volumetric capture] Google LLC [AR/VR solutions, software tools for volumetric video]

[AR/VR solutions, software tools for volumetric video] Meta Platforms [Oculus VR, volumetric capture technology for immersive experiences]

[Oculus VR, volumetric capture technology for immersive experiences] 8i Co. [Volumetric video production tools and platforms]

[Volumetric video production tools and platforms] Sony Corporation [Cameras, 360-degree video capture, VR solutions]

[Cameras, 360-degree video capture, VR solutions] Unity Technologies [Real-time 3D rendering and development platform for volumetric video]

[Real-time 3D rendering and development platform for volumetric video] 4Dviews [Volumetric capture systems for 3D video production]

[Volumetric capture systems for 3D video production] Alphabet [Google AR/VR tools, volumetric video encoding, and playback]

[Google AR/VR tools, volumetric video encoding, and playback] Canon [Cameras and imaging technology for 3D volumetric capture]

[Cameras and imaging technology for 3D volumetric capture] Capturing Reality [Photogrammetry software for creating 3D models from volumetric video]

[Photogrammetry software for creating 3D models from volumetric video] Coretec Group [Technologies for advanced volumetric video display and capture]

[Technologies for advanced volumetric video display and capture] Dimension [Volumetric video and holographic content creation]

[Volumetric video and holographic content creation] Evercoast [Volumetric video production and software for immersive media experiences]

[Volumetric video production and software for immersive media experiences] IO Industries [Cameras and systems for high-resolution volumetric video capture]

[Cameras and systems for high-resolution volumetric video capture] Mark Roberts Motion Control [Camera motion control systems for volumetric video applications]

[Camera motion control systems for volumetric video applications] Metastage [Volumetric capture studio and software services]

[Volumetric capture studio and software services] Mod Tech Labs [3D scanning, motion capture, and volumetric video solutions]

[3D scanning, motion capture, and volumetric video solutions] Scatter [Volumetric video technology for capturing and viewing immersive content]

[Volumetric video technology for capturing and viewing immersive content] Sony Corporation [Cameras for volumetric video production]

[Cameras for volumetric video production] Stereolabs [3D cameras and sensors for immersive volumetric video experiences]

[3D cameras and sensors for immersive volumetric video experiences] Unity Technologies [Volumetric video development and real-time rendering platform]

[Volumetric video development and real-time rendering platform] Verizon Communications [5G infrastructure to support volumetric video streaming]

[5G infrastructure to support volumetric video streaming] Vividq [Holographic and volumetric video solutions for AR and VR].

Volumetric Video Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 24.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.15% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Volumetric Capture (Hardware, Software, Service)

• By Delivery Platforms (Projectors, AR/VR HMDs, Smartphones, Volumetric Displays)

• By Application (Sports, events, & entertainment, Medical, Education & training, Signage & advertisement, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Immersive Experiences Drives the Need for Volumetric Video in AR/VR Technologies.



• Advancements in 5G technology are driving the growth of the volumetric video market by enabling faster streaming and real-time immersive experiences.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1878

Key Industry Segmentation

By Genre: Action & Adventure Leads, Fantasy & Science Fiction Fastest Growing

The Action & Adventure segment dominated the market and held the largest market share in 2023, as people are looking for more realistic and interactive experiences in video games and movies. This genre utilizes volumetric video technology to create hyper-realistic visceral effects and cinematic experiences. Volumetric capture is second to none in growing the segment due to investment from major film studios and game developers looking to expand capability in storytelling.

The Fantasy & Science Fiction segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR as this is widely being used for VR & Metaverse applications. Providing the means to bring volumetric video into whole worlds is arousing interest in filmmakers, gaming studios and digital content creators. The emergence of AI-rendered environments, and interactive holograms raise its aspect.

By End-Use: Consumer Segment Dominates, Enterprise Segment Growing Fastest

The Consumer segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share, as the segment dominated the volumetric video market, followed by Entertainment, Gaming and Social Media. Demand for consumer applications, which includes AR/VR experiences and live-streamed holographic concerts and content, makes this the largest revenue contributor.

The Enterprise segment is projected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for corporate training, remote collaboration, and virtual conferencing. With interactive modules, businesses are also integrating volumetric video for employee training and digital twins and visualization, increasing productivity while maintaining engagement.

Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates while the Asia-Pacific Registers the Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, as a result of technological advancements, extensive adoption of AR/VR, and significant investments towards volumetric video technology. Market growth is also driven by the market presence of top-tier technology and entertainment firms in the U.S.

The fastest growth for the Asia-Pacific region will be driven by increased investments in 5G, AI-powered volumetric video applications, and higher end-user demand for immersive content. Examples include China, Japan and South Korea being the leading adopters of volumetric video and using volumetric video for gaming, entertainment and e-commerce.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Volumetric Video Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1878

Recent Developments in 2024

March 2024 : Microsoft announced the enhancement of its Azure-based volumetric video capture technology, aimed at improving real-time 3D rendering for enterprise and entertainment applications.

: Microsoft announced the enhancement of its Azure-based volumetric video capture technology, aimed at improving real-time 3D rendering for enterprise and entertainment applications. February 2024 : Unity Technologies partnered with a leading gaming studio to integrate volumetric video capabilities into next-generation VR gaming experiences.

: Unity Technologies partnered with a leading gaming studio to integrate volumetric video capabilities into next-generation VR gaming experiences. January 2024: Meta introduced AI-driven volumetric video processing for its Metaverse platforms, enabling more realistic virtual interactions.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technological Trends

5.2 Regulatory and Ethical Considerations

5.3 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Volumetric Video Market, by Volumetric Capture

8. Volumetric Video Market, by Delivery Platforms

9. Volumetric Video Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Volumetric Video Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/volumetric-video-market-1878

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.