Hemophilia Market Size to Hit USD 24.2 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Gene Therapy and Innovative Treatment Solutions – SNS Insider

Pune, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemophilia Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Hemophilia Market was valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The global hemophilia market is growing rapidly, supported by ongoing advancements in treatment approaches such as gene therapy, extended half-life clotting factors, and prophylaxis. Enhanced awareness, early detection, and improved access to medical care have increased significantly and added to the market growth. The increasing use of recombinant therapies and non-factor therapies also is changing the face of managing hemophilia by providing greater efficacy and lower treatment burden.





The need for new and durable treatment methods is increasing, especially with the advent of gene therapy, which promises to offer a single solution for hemophilia patients. Moreover, government support, strategic partnerships, and enhanced research and development funding are driving market growth. As pharmaceutical firms concentrate on creating new therapeutics and building their portfolios, the hemophilia market is anticipated to experience a vibrant change in treatment paradigms during the forecast period.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Pfizer Inc. (Hympavzi, Beqvez)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Alhemo, NovoEight)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Roctavian)

CSL Behring (Hemlibra, Idelvion)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) (Elocta, Alprolix)

Sanofi S.A. (Efanesoctocog alfa, Alprolix)

Roche Holding AG (Hemlibra)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Advate, Adynovate)

Octapharma AG (Nuwiq, Wilate)

Grifols S.A. (Alphanate, Alphanine SD)

Hemophilia Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 24.2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Hemophilia A is the market leader with the highest market share of 73% in 2023, owing to its higher prevalence than other forms of hemophilia. This has created a huge demand for factor VIII replacement therapy, which is still the preferred treatment. The growth in availability of recombinant and extended half-life therapies also speaks in favor of Hemophilia A's market leadership.

The most rapidly expanding category is Hemophilia B, spurred by innovation in gene therapy, which promises long-term therapeutic benefit. As new gene therapies for hemophilia B have received approval, patient adoption rates will explode, cutting down on the need for recurrent clotting factor infusions.

By Treatment:

Prophylaxis treatment was 47% of the market share in 2023 because it is highly recommended to avoid spontaneous bleeding and permanent complications. Prophylactic treatment is now the preferred method for treating hemophilia, greatly enhancing patient quality and decreasing the rate of hospital visits.

The most rapidly expanding treatment segment is on-demand therapy because it allows patients to take treatment only at the time of bleeding. It is becoming popular, especially in emerging economies where prophylaxis treatment is not as easily accessible due to high costs.

By Therapy:

Factor replacement therapy dominated the hemophilia market and accounted for 60% of the overall market share in 2023. This established treatment continues to be a mainstay for hemophilia management, with the growth of the market influenced by developments in recombinant clotting factors. The sustained use of factor replacement therapy testifies to its ability to prevent and manage bleeding complications.

The most rapidly expanding category is gene therapy, which gained a great deal of pace with recent product approvals and encouraging clinical trial outcomes. Gene therapy presents a curative option in that it deals with the underlying genetic defect responsible for hemophilia, thus reducing or even avoiding the need for frequent clotting factor infusions.

By Distribution Channel:

Specialty pharmacies possessed the highest market share of 62% during 2023 due to their ability to manage complicated hemophilia therapies. They are vital to delivering specialized services, managing adherence to medications, and providing support programs for patients. Increasing dependency on specialty pharmacies for the treatment of hemophilia has also enhanced their market positioning.

The most rapidly expanding distribution channel is hospital pharmacies, driven by the growing formation of hospital-based infusion centers and integrated care units. With further expansion of hospital hemophilia treatment services, demand for in-hospital pharmaceutical care is likely to increase substantially.

Hemophilia Market Segmentation

By Type

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Others

By Treatment Type

On-demand

Cure

Prophylaxis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

By Therapy

Factor Replacement Therapy Plasma-derived Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Factor IX Recombinant Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Factor VII Factor IX

Desmopressin & Fibrin Sealants

Gene Therapy & Monoclonal Antibodies

Regional Analysis

North America led the hemophilia market in 2023, with a share of 45%. The region's established market is fueled by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early embracement of innovative therapies, and the presence of top pharmaceutical firms. Favorable reimbursement policies and government support for hemophilia treatment have also fueled market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising incidence of hemophilia, increasing awareness, and better healthcare infrastructure in nations like China and India are major drivers of regional growth. In addition, increased research and development investments, as well as increasing access to new therapies, are anticipated to drive market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments

December 2024 – The FDA approved Novo Nordisk's Alhemo (concizumab), a subcutaneous medication for hemophilia A and B patients with inhibitors, offering a new alternative for decreasing bleeding episodes.

Pfizer got FDA approval for Hympavzi (marstacimab), the first once-weekly therapy for hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors, providing a more convenient dosing regimen. April 2024 – The FDA approved Pfizer's Beqvez (fidanacogene elaparvovec), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B, a milestone in long-term treatment options.

Pfizer got FDA approval for Hympavzi (marstacimab), the first once-weekly therapy for hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors, providing a more convenient dosing regimen. April 2024 – The FDA approved Pfizer's Beqvez (fidanacogene elaparvovec), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B, a milestone in long-term treatment options.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Hemophilia A affects approximately 1 in 5,000 male births, while Hemophilia B occurs in 1 in 25,000 male births worldwide.

Increasing diagnosis rates and better screening programs have contributed to higher reported prevalence.

60% of hemophilia patients in developed regions have adopted prophylaxis treatment, reducing the frequency of bleeding episodes.

Non-factor therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, are gaining traction due to their long-acting benefits.

Following recent approvals, 15% of eligible hemophilia patients have opted for gene therapy.

Adoption is expected to increase as long-term efficacy data continues to support its benefits.





