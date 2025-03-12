Veritext Legal Solutions Sweeps First Place across Multiple Categories in the 2025 Best of National Law Journal Awards

LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been recognized by the readers of the National Law Journal, taking first place and Hall of Fame placements in four categories.

The categories recognizing the company in top place include:

Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider

Video Deposition/Production Service Provider

Online CLE Provider

Continuing Legal Education Provider

The annual readers’ choice rankings celebrate the most trusted legal service providers, helping legal professionals identify companies that consistently deliver superior innovation, quality and customer service. Companies receiving Hall of Fame recognition have demonstrated excellence by placing in the top three in their categories for three or more years within the past four.

“Receiving multiple first-place honors and a Hall of Fame induction from the National Law Journal’s Best Of Awards is nothing short of monumental for our organization,” says Rich Antoneck, CEO of Veritext Legal Solutions. “What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it is directly driven by feedback from our clients, who rely on us every day. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to empowering the legal community with cutting-edge legal solutions and top-tier educational resources.”

Founded on a mission to redefine the litigation support landscape, Veritext continues to set new industry standards by offering:

Access to the most secure, precise and innovative technologies available.

A robust network of skilled reporters to be the guardian of the record and state-of-the-art conference spaces across North America.

Comprehensive solutions tailored to complex, multiparty litigation needs.

Continuing legal education services that prepare legal teams for the evolving challenges of today’s legal environment.

To view the full Best of National Law Journal 2025 results, visit https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/best-of/2025.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com