Senior Planet from AARP Celebrates Sixth Cohort of Older Adult "Sponsored Athletes" Who Inspire Through Health and Fitness

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the nonprofit Senior Planet from AARP announces its 2025 class of Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes; an inspiring group of older adults that prioritize and promote active aging through fitness, and use technology to enhance and incorporate their training into everyday life. Selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across the United States, the sixth class of Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes have interests and expertise in a wide range of sports and fitness disciplines – from running and swimming, to strength training and Zumba.

Meet the 2025 Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes:

Steven Berkowitz, Age 72 (Bethesda, MD) – A dedicated runner since 1983, Steven has completed numerous 5Ks, 10Ks, and three marathons. Now, his focus has shifted to strength training, flexibility, and nutrition, ultimately aiming to achieve long-term health and mobility.

Shebah Carfagna, Age 67 (Miami, FL) – Inspired by personal challenges, Shebah views exercise as medicine. Following a hip replacement in 2018, she continues to champion movement and self-care, motivating the Senior Planet community to embrace resilience and vitality.

Arlette Godges, Age 60 (Santa Barbara, CA) – A Masters swimmer and physical therapist dedicated to promoting wellness, Arlette lives by the motto "turning 60 and training for 80," inspiring others to stay active and maintain their independence for years to come.

Nathaniel "Nate" Wilkins, Age 70 (Miami, FL) – With over 27 years in the fitness industry, Nate is committed to helping others build strength, independence, and longevity. His science-based, holistic approach emphasizes functional fitness, mobility, and overall well-being.

Laurie Willis, Age 67 (Sunnyvale, CA) – A lifelong dance enthusiast, Laurie discovered her passion for fitness through Zumba after retirement. Now an instructor, she encourages others to overcome fear and embrace movement at any stage in life.



For more than a decade, Senior Planet from AARP has been at the forefront of empowering older adults through free programs, online resources, and community-driven initiatives that promote lifelong learning and wellness. The Sponsored Athlete program was created to inspire individuals to incorporate movement into their lives in a way that aligns with their personal goals. As part of the program, these remarkable individuals will serve as powerful spokespeople within the Senior Planet community, sharing their unique fitness journeys and offering actionable insights via virtual and in-person fitness classes that inspire others to prioritize their health and wellness, and ultimately ‘age with attitude.’

“Physical activity is one of the top drivers of aging well, and the 2025 Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes are a doing a huge service for our community,” said Tom Kamber, Executive Director of OATS from AARP. “By sharing their fitness journeys with over half a million Senior Planet participants, these athletes will inspire, educate, and encourage other older adults to pursue a healthy lifestyle. No matter your type of fitness activity or starting point, Senior Planet will support your wellness goals.”

Throughout the year, the 2025 Sponsored Athletes will be featured across Senior Planet’s digital platforms, sharing workout routines, personal milestones, and insights about the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle. The athletes will also engage with the Senior Planet community as part of a series called “Wellness Wednesdays,” which aims to motivate others to discover the power of fitness.

To learn more about the 2025 Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes, visit SeniorPlanet.org/Athletes.

About Senior Planet from AARP

Senior Planet from AARP is a community of people 60 and older who are learning to thrive in the digital world. Senior Planet programs are offered free of charge online and in-person at seven Senior Planet locations across the country and hundreds of licensed partner sites to help older adults build technology skills to allow them to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, and advocate in their communities. Senior Planet curriculum includes over 150 multi-week courses, lectures, and workshops. To learn more, visit www.seniorplanet.org or follow @SeniorPlanet on social media.

