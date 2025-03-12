Mark Cuban Foundation Launches High School Teacher Fellowship Program

DALLAS, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation announced the launch of its Teacher Fellowship, a year-long, paid professional development program designed to help high school educators confidently integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their classrooms. The fellowship is open to teachers of all subjects and requires no prior technical experience, focusing on educators in schools where 40% or more students come from low income backgrounds.

Selected fellows will receive a $1,000 stipend for their participation, which includes twice monthly virtual meetings with a national network of fellows, along with an in-person opportunity to facilitate student AI Bootcamps in November 2025. The program helps teachers develop classroom policies related to ethical AI use and create projects that thoughtfully incorporate AI into a teacher’s existing curricula. Teachers are supported to present their work at a national education conference in 2026.

The Mark Cuban Foundation Teacher Fellowship runs from June 2025-May 2026. Throughout the fellowship, participants will explore AI policies for schools, ethical AI use, machine learning, computer vision, AI-generated images, audio, and video, and designing engaging AI learning experiences. They will also receive mentorship in AI education and career exploration support. Outputs include facilitating AI Bootcamps, expanding AI learning in public high schools, creating new curricula, and building a network of AI-enabled educators. Provides professional recognition, presentation opportunities, and references for career growth.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future.”

Apply for the teacher fellowship at: markcubanai.org/teacherfellowship

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about the Mark Cuban Foundation and access the full media kit .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

