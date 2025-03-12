ABC Fitness and MyFitnessPal Collaborate to Integrate Holistic Health Tracking for Gym Members and Coaching Clients

Dallas, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, a global leader in fitness technology solutions, has announced that they are working on a partnership with MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app. This collaboration will bring together two industry powerhouses who collectively support over 300 million people in over 100 countries to deliver an integrated experience that connects fitness owners and operators and coaches with powerful nutrition insights.

In this first-of-its-kind integration, gyms and trainers will be able to view their clients’ food diaries through a connected platform. This will enhance personalization for gym members while also creating new revenue opportunities for fitness professionals and gym owners. Trainers will gain a more comprehensive view of their clients' nutrition habits, enabling them to tailor fitness guidance more effectively, while gyms and studios will enhance member engagement by fostering a more holistic approach to health and wellness.

“As the fitness industry continues to evolve, technology is shaping the future of how people track progress, and achieve results, and how fitness businesses better support members on their health journey,” said Bill Davis, CEO at ABC Fitness. “By integrating MyFitnessPal into our ecosystem, we will be taking fitness personalization to the next level—helping members achieve their goals more efficiently while equipping gyms and trainers with tools to provide a more holistic health experience.”

This collaboration reinforces ABC Fitness’ commitment to innovation in fitness technology, providing gyms and trainers with cutting-edge tools to better serve their clients. As the fitness industry continues to embrace digital solutions, the ABC Fitness and MyFitnessPal collaboration sets a new standard for personalized, data-driven health and wellness. By combining the expertise of personal trainers and fitness professionals with the power of MyFitnessPal, the collaboration creates a new way to help members overcome common challenges like staying motivated and making informed food choices that fuel their bodies to enhance performance. This approach enables gyms and trainers to meet their clients' individual needs, offering tailored support to help them achieve their health and fitness goals more effectively.

“At MyFitnessPal, we're dedicated to helping people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices," said Mike Fisher, CEO at MyFitnessPal. "We believe that achieving your goals in the gym truly begins in the kitchen. Collaborating with ABC Fitness allows us to connect nutrition and fitness in a way that can drive real results for their clients.”

More informatoin about this integration and how it can benefit gyms and training businesses will be available soon.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions, ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $12 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 270 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.