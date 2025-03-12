Correction to Press Release Announcing Navigator Gas’ Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2024 Results (Unaudited)

LONDON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (“Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), announces a correction to the first paragraph of its press release dated March 12, 2025 (the “Release”), relating to the record date for the cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

In the Release, the first paragraph read:

On March 12, 2025, the Board of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) (“Navigator Holdings,” "Navigator Gas," “our,” “we,” “us” or the “Company”) declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, (the “Dividend”) under the Company's Return of Capital policy, payable on April 3, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business U.S. Eastern Time on March 23, 2025.



The Release is corrected to read as follows:

On March 12, 2025, the Board of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) (“Navigator Holdings,” "Navigator Gas," “our,” “we,” “us” or the “Company”) declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, (the “Dividend”) under the Company's Return of Capital policy, payable on April 3, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business U.S. Eastern Time on March 24, 2025.



About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 58 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 27 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow. Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Navigator Gas Attention: Investor Relations investorrelations@navigatorgas.com

and randy.giveans@navigatorgas.com Address: 333 Clay Street, Suite 2480, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002 Tel: +1 713 373 6197 and +44 (0)20 7340 4850 Investor Relations / Media Advisors Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis Capital Link – New York Tel: +1-212-661-7566 Email: navigatorgas@capitallink.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements (as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission) concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.

