NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameCostantino Moretti
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusHead of International Insurance/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code



Ordinary Shares

GB00B02J6398





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of 72 ordinary shares awarded on 11 March 2022 under the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) equivalent scheme for international managers.

c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £30.0172
d)Aggregated information

  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction11 March 2025
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)