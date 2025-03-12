Upper Deck Launches First DC Trading Card Collection in Collaboration With Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports trading cards, games and collectibles, today launched its inaugural DC trading card set – DC Annual, marking the first full DC comics-based set available for purchase through the company’s collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP). Together, Upper Deck and WBDGCP are integrating DC Super Heroes, Super-Villains, and rich storytelling with Upper Deck’s history of premium quality and innovative collectibles. DC Annual will provide collectors and fans a new way to enjoy their favorite characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Joker.

The Upper Deck DC Annual trading card set allows collectors to reflect on the best comic book moments by reliving the past year of storylines, characters, crossovers and major events. Featured in the annual set is an array of trading cards including inserts such as serial numbered holograms, sparkling foils, lenticular cards and cover image art. Autographs can be found from creators Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, Mark Waid and more. There will also be signature Sketch Cards featuring original art including Ready-for-Action Sketch Booklets.

“Since we announced the addition of the DC license to our entertainment portfolio last year, we’ve received incredible response and demand from collector and fan communities eager to add the iconic DC Universe to their collections,” said Travis Rhea, Director of Entertainment Brands at Upper Deck. “Leading with one of our most popular and storied trading card brands marks a historic moment for Upper Deck, and we can’t wait to continue to produce best-in-class DC trading cards featuring the world-renowned DC comic book characters and storylines.”

Upper Deck will release additional DC trading card sets throughout 2025, including Skybox Metal Universe Batman, 2024-25 DC Annual, and Fleer Ultra Superman.

“As fans of DC ourselves here at Upper Deck, we’re all very excited for what’s to come from Warner Bros. Discovery and DC this year,” added Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “As the comic book universe continues to evolve and we see an evolution of the fan-favorite Superman franchise, now is the time to start building your collection of quality trading cards that we anticipate will be a hot commodity for years to come.”

Use the Upper Deck Store Locator to find your closest local Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shop now selling 23-24 DC Annual trading cards, also available on UpperDeckStore.com in the event a shop is not close by. For more information about The Upper Deck Company, visit www.UpperDeck.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com or follow us on Facebook ( UpperDeckEnt ), Instagram ( UpperDeckEnt ), and X ( UpperDeckEnt ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.