EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC INCREASES ITS FOOTPRINT IN ITALY

Signing of the acquisition of Life Science unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa

Completion of the acquisition of Quimark SRL

Decision of supplier T2 Biosystems to stop manufacturing and services its products





Paris, March 12, 2025 – 5:35 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS), (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro specialty medical diagnostics and life sciences, today announces the signing on March 11, 2025 of an agreement to acquire the assets of the Life Science unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa. The unit focuses on diagnostics, cellular and molecular biology as well as genome analysis and distributes our GenDx line of products in Italy. Payment will be made entirely in cash, financed with both the Group's cash and through a bank loan. Completion of this transaction is planned for July 1st, 2025.

As of March 1st, 2025, the Group also completed the acquisition of Quimark SRL, distributor of our oncology products, EndoPredict® and Prolaris®, in Italy.

These acquisitions will allow Eurobio Scientific to reinforce its operations in Italy and commercially integrate the distribution of its proprietary products. On an annual basis, Eurobio Scientific anticipates that they will bring approximately 10 million euros of new revenues in Italy, including 4 million euros for proprietary products.

In addition, the group received notice in late February that one of its US suppliers. T2 Biosystems, has closed its operations and laid off its entire workforce, thereby becoming unable to manufacture and service instruments and reagents. In 2024, the group made approximately 1,9 million euros in revenues with this supplier, including 1,7 million euros in Italy which was its largest market. The group is in the process of terminating this distribution and assessing the impact on its Italian customers.

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the EurobioNext holding company which brings together its two directors, Jean-Michel Carle and Denis Fortier, alongside the "Pépites et Territoires" by AXA & NextStage AM investment program, managed by NextStage AM.







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP



