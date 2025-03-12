Ataccama named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

BOSTON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, has been named a Leader in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions. Gartner included 12 data quality solution vendors in the 2025 report, of which there are only three Leaders.

This year’s Magic Quadrant showed an increased focus on AI, which is a strength for Ataccama. Ataccama first integrated traditional machine learning (ML) features into Ataccama ONE over nine years ago, and the platform now has 10 traditional ML and 13 generative AI capabilities available.

Ataccama ONE provides integrated data management and governance capabilities, blending metadata management and master data management capabilities with Ataccama’s core data quality offerings.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of a few vendors in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports for Augmented Data Quality Solutions and for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms. We believe Ataccama’s unified data trust platform continues to offer the most complete data quality solution on the market, bringing together data quality, catalog, lineage, observability and master data management to build trust in data that drives real business value for our enterprise customers,” said Mike McKee, CEO at Ataccama.

“We believe our continued position as a Leader is due to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of data management and constantly bringing new innovations to market, such as ONE AI agent. The Ataccama platform is designed not just to meet today’s data governance needs but to achieve the vision of unified, actionable data trust that supports all data users – from data scientists to business analysts,” concluded McKee.

Isaac Gabay, Senior Director, Data Management & Operations at Lennar, said, “As one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, Lennar is continually evolving our data foundation with best-in-class solutions to drive efficiency and innovation. The Ataccama ONE platform has allowed us to provide unparalleled visibility, transparency, and trust in our data. The integrated nature of the platform, encompassing robust data quality, AI and lineage capabilities, ensures we have trustworthy data across the organization, driving better decisions and faster insights. Ataccama isn't just a tool; it's a strategic partner that strengthens our ability to scale with confidence, deliver accurate insights, and adapt to the evolving needs of the homebuilding industry.”

Ataccama has hundreds of customers, primarily in North America, EMEA, and ANZ across the financial services, manufacturing and insurance sectors. Ataccama helps organizations build data trust and the confidence that their data is accurate, reliable, and ready to be used for business initiatives. To assess your current level of data trust, take the Ataccama data trust maturity assessment here .

Download the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions here .

Editor’s notes

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Ataccama