BookingCentral.com releases a new booking platform for boat rental operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, the leading provider of booking and management platforms for boat rental operators, has announced a new version of the popular rental system for boat rentals, marinas and boating clubs.

BookingCentral’s booking platform includes customer text-messaging, waivers, customizable check-in and check-out, before and after pictures/video, fleet management, and damage management in a single application.

BookingCentral makes it easy for operators to offer boat renters insurance to their customers and it is fully compliant with Florida’s SB 606 Boating Safety law.

About BookingCentral.com