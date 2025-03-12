CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NORTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Fourth Quarter Summary

Revenue of $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the previously-announced fulfillment of the Company’s HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection for the U.S. Navy; revenue rose significantly relative to the third quarter of 2024, due to higher production rates and associated customer shipments. In addition, fourth quarter revenue was slightly higher than first quarter revenue, demonstrating that the Company has fully replaced its armor contract with revenue from other products.

After the end of the quarter, the Company announced three Phase I SBIR contracts, raising the number of externally funded programs to six, including five SBIRs. All three new contracts are funded by the U.S. Army, with each valued at $250,000 over six months. Two of them address advanced challenges related to artillery, and the third aims to enhance fuel efficiency and extend the operational range of military vehicles using the Company’s Fiber Reinforced Aluminum (FRA).

The Company also recently announced its first commercial sale of radiation shielding, signifying the first new successful expansion of its product offerings in many years.

“As we enter 2025, we are achieving critical milestones as we execute our plan to leverage our unique materials capabilities and bring new products to market,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “These efforts – led by our first commercial order for radiation shielding as well as Army SBIR funding in support of Fiber Reinforced Aluminum (FRA) – will expand our product portfolio into promising new areas, including vehicles, aircraft, munitions, and industrial applications. Our highly successful approach to externally funded research awards validates our ability to develop unique new offerings with critical material properties for demanding operating conditions.

“Revenue rose 40% sequentially from the third quarter, due in large measure to an added third shift and increased production capacity. With improved top-line performance in the fourth quarter versus earlier periods in fiscal 2024, as well as higher backlog, we are positioning the company for stronger results going forward. The increased demand for our core products, including our ongoing $13.3 million power module contract, bolsters our outlook for 2025. As revenue continues to rise and our operations improve, we are well on our way to being profitable once again. The future looks bright for CPS.”

Results of Operations

CPS reported revenue of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the end to the Company’s HybridTech Armor® contract with Kinetic Protection for the U.S. Navy. Gross loss was $0.3 million, or (4.6) percent of revenue, versus gross profit of $1.1 million, or 17.0 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, with the lower gross margin year-over-year largely due to lower volumes and reduced economies of scale, along with training and startup expenses related to the initiation of a third shift of operations.

Operating loss was $1.3 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter compared with operating profit of $0.1 million in the prior-year period. Reported net loss was $1.0 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, versus net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the quarter ended December 30, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will be hosting its fourth quarter 2024 earnings call tomorrow, March 13, 2024, at 9:00am Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:

Call in Number: 1-800-346-2923

Participant Passcode: 785874

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Revenues: Product sales $ 5,933,283 $ 6,747,199 $ 21,123,346 $ 27,550,646 Total revenues $ 5,933,283 $ 6,747,199 $ 21,123,346 $ 27,550,646 Cost of product sales 6,204,808 5,598,616 21,241,984 20,725,237 Gross Profit (Loss) (271,525 ) 1,148,583 (118,638 ) 6,825,409 Selling, general, and

administrative expense 1,047,459 1,004,948 4,262,290 5,126,046 Income (Loss) from

operations (1,318,984 ) 143,635 (4,380,928 ) 1,699,363 Interest/Other income

(expense) 45,134 80,823 286,979 253,018 Net income (Loss) before

income tax (1,273,850 ) 224,458 (4,093,949 ) 1,952,381 Income tax provision

(benefit) (278,697 ) 84,948 (958,500 ) 582,085 Net income $ (995,153 ) $ 139,510 $ (3,135,449 ) $ 1,370,296 Wtd. Avg. basic common

shares outstanding - diluted 14,525,960 14,617,473

14,522,513 14,628,811 Net income per

basic common share

$ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.22 ) $ 0.09





CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 28,

2024

December 30,

2023

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,280,687 $ 8,813,626 Marketable securities, at fair value 1,031,001 – Accounts receivable-trade, net 4,858,208 4,389,155 Accounts receivable-other 177,068 83,191 Inventories 4,331,066 4,581,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 480,986 276,349 Total current assets 14,159,016 18,144,251 Property and equipment: Production equipment 10,382,379 11,271,982 Furniture and office equipment 891,921 952,883 Leasehold improvements 997,830 985,649 Total cost 12,272,130 13,210,514 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (10,377,756 ) (11,936,004 ) Construction in progress 108,874 281,629 Net property and equipment 2,003,248 1,556,139 Right-of-use lease asset 186,000 332,000 Deferred taxes, net 2,528,682 1,569,726 Total assets $ 18,876,946 $ 21,602,116



