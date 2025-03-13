DataParser’s fastest growing connector is Slack into Purview

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading connector for bringing third-party data into archives and eDiscovery systems, presents Slack and M365 Purview as its fast growing data source and archive connection. Sending Slack data into M365 Purview is becoming one of the most common use cases for DataParser clients.

Slack is where work happens - Messages, Huddles, File Sharing and more. It’s AI work management and productivity tools all in one platform. Over a decade in use and it shows. Slack is loaded with features and super easy to use.

M365 Purview is emerging as one of the leading archive systems on the market. Microsoft has dedicated considerable resources to their security and compliance products in recent years. What’s developed is a respectable alternative to the email compliance archives used in most regulated institutions.

DataParser developed support for Slack in 2018. Many versions later, it’s one of the most robust modules with an extensive feature set. DataParser was one of the first partner connectors to be developed to send data into M365 Purview (what was then called Microsoft’s Security & Compliance Center). Originally ingested through a third-party data endpoint and now with a new JSON format via a connector that sends data directly to users’ mailboxes. As Purview extends its reach into regulated verticals and Slack users take advantage of new features, DataParser is being deployed to manage the connection.

Typically used for Security and Compliance requirements, DataParser is designed for verifiable chain of custody and regulatory compliance. Archiving data for SEC / FINRA rules, HR, remote work, IP, legal or corporate policies are common cases. Financial firms, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Healthcare organizations all use DataParser.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party , Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

