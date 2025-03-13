Issue of Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes

Bigbank AS is conducting a private placement of Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes (AT1 bonds). Due to their complexit, these AT1 bonds will not be offered to the general public; instead, the offering is targeted exclusively at selected investors.

The subscription for AT1 bonds will take place from 13 March to 18 March 2025. Up to 300 AT1 bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 10,000, will be offered. Bigbank AS reserves the right to adjust the issue volume as needed. The bonds carry an annual interest rate of 9%, payable quarterly, and require a minimum investment of EUR 20,000.

AT1 bonds are perpetual, unsecured debt instruments. Subject to obtaining approval from the Financial Supervision Authority, Bigbank AS reserves the right to redeem the AT1 bonds, in part or in full, after 5 years from issuance. The results of the offer will be published in a separate notice.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 28 February 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 275 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 169,000 active customers and employs over 500 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 53 930 833

Email: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee