Directorate change

13 March 2025

Directorate changes

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSBG” or the “Group”) today announces the appointment of Gareth Hoskin as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2025 and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to regulatory approval.

Gareth will join the Group Audit Committee, the Group Risk Committee, the Group Remuneration and People Committee and the Group Nomination and Governance Committee.

Gareth is a board member of Leeds Building Society where he has served for nine years and is due to step down on 31 March 2025, including six years as vice Chair and Senior Independent Director and chair of the Audit Committee. He is also an independent non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Saga plc. Gareth has accumulated extensive experience over his 30 years working in financial services, both in the UK and internationally. This includes nearly 20 years at Legal & General plc, where he served as a director and CEO of the international division. Prior to that, he was a chartered accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Gareth Hoskin said, “I am delighted to be joining the board of OSBG at such an exciting time. The Group has built an exceptional reputation in the industry, and I look forward to bringing my experience to help drive its future growth and build on its outstanding achievements.”

The Group further announces that Rajan Kapoor will be stepping down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 8 May 2025, having reached the end of his nine year tenure. Henry Daubeney, who was appointed to the Group’s board in July 2024, will become Chair of the Audit Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

David Weymouth, Chair, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gareth to the Board. His deep experience in financial services will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our position in the market. We look forward to his insights and contributions as we drive the business forward, At the same time, we wish to thank Rajan for his significant contributions during his time with the Group.”

For the purposes of Listing Rule 6.4.8R, Gareth is a non-executive director of Saga plc (March 2019 – present). There are no further matters to be disclosed in relation to Gareth Hoskin under paragraph 6.4.8R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

