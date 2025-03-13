Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “Aurora Mobile remains committed to our "AI First" strategy and views AI as the most critical business driver for the future.

We are not only deeply integrating AI into the workflows of various departments but also using it as a KPI in the Balanced Scorecard (BSC) assessments for both the company and each employee. This ensures that technology implementation is closely aligned with performance results.

Our core products are fully integrated with advanced AI capabilities that enable various applications such as email editing, push notification copywriting, and data analytics. These AI-driven enhancements enable our customers to drive business innovations and improve operational efficiency.

Over the past two years, we have continuously invested in the development of GPTBots.ai, an enterprise-level AI agent platform. By seamlessly embedding native AI agent technology into workflows, we are helping companies accelerate their transformation to an "AI First" strategy. Over the past few quarters, we have seen rapid growth in subscription revenue for GPTBots.ai.



The new era of industrial revolution is just beginning. The enterprise application of AI is still in its early stage, and we remain committed to increasing our investments in enterprise AI. We believe that our vast enterprise customer base, diverse business scenarios, and rich data resources will be invaluable assets in this AI era.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We have had an incredible Q4 to close out the perfect financial year 2024. In this quarter, we achieved the following key milestones:

1. Group’s Q4 revenue recorded a tremendous growth of 20% compared with Q4’2023; fueled by growth in all business lines.

2. Core Developer Subscription Services revenue recorded quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth, achieving the highest quarterly revenue in history of RMB54.7 million.

3. Our EngageLab business continues its great growth momentum with a whopping 200% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year and RMB10 million increase in new signed contract value between the quarters.

4. Positive adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024; while recording the 6th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

5. Brought in net operating cash inflow of RMB19.5 million in Q4’2024.

Net Dollar Retention Rate stood at 95% for our core Developer Subscription business for the trailing 12 months period ended December 31, 2024”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year.

were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year.

was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year.

was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% year-over-year.

were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB16.7 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB16.7 million for the same quarter last year. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB1.1 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB17.2 million for the same quarter last year.

was RMB1.1 million (US$0.1 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB17.2 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.

was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at positive RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a positive RMB0.1 million for the same quarter last year.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB93.2 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 20% from RMB77.4 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 28% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 1% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB36.5 million (US$5.0 million), an increase of 51% from RMB24.1 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB8.1 million increase in media cost and a RMB2.9 million increase in technical service cost.

Gross profit was RMB56.7 million (US$7.8 million), an increase of 6% from RMB53.3 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB60.3 million (US$8.3 million), a decrease of 1% from RMB61.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB27.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.8 million decrease in personnel costs.

were RMB24.3 million (US$3.3 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB27.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.8 million decrease in personnel costs. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 11% from RMB22.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.2 million increase in personnel costs.

were RMB24.6 million (US$3.4 million), an increase of 11% from RMB22.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB2.2 million increase in personnel costs. General and administrative expenses were RMB11.4 million (US$1.6 million), a decrease of 6% from RMB12.1 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.1 million decrease in personnel costs.



Loss from operations was RMB0.2 million (US$31 thousand), compared with RMB7.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Net Loss was RMB0.7 million (US$96 thousand), compared with RMB16.7 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB0.1 million (US$13 thousand), compared with a RMB0.6 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at positive RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) compared with a positive RMB0.1 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB119.5 million (US$16.4 million) as of December 31, 2024 compared with RMB115.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Fiscal year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% year-over-year.

were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% year-over-year. Cost of revenues was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% year-over-year.

was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% year-over-year. Gross profit was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.

was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% year-over-year. Net loss was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB62.7 million in 2023.

was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB62.7 million in 2023. Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB62.1 million in 2023.

was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB62.1 million in 2023. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB18.9 million adjusted net loss in 2023.

was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with a RMB18.9 million adjusted net loss in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at positive RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million), compared with a negative RMB7.4 million in 2023.

Fiscal year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB316.2 million (US$43.3 million), an increase of 9% from RMB290.2 million in 2023, attributable to a 12% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 1% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. The increase was a result of both the growth of demand and the increase in the number of customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB107.1 million (US$14.7 million), an increase of 18% from RMB90.9 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to a RMB3.4 million increase in short message cost, a RMB7.7 million increase in technical service cost, a RMB1.3 million increase in media cost, and a RMB1.7 million increase in cloud cost.

Gross profit was RMB209.0 million (US$28.6 million), an increase of 5% from RMB199.3 million in 2023.

Total operating expenses were RMB225.2 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 10% from RMB250.2 million in last year.

Research and development expenses were RMB94.8 million (US$13.0 million), a decrease of 22% from RMB121.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB15.5 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB8.5 million decrease in bandwidth cost, a RMB3.9 million decrease in technical service expense, and a RMB4.9 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.1 million increase in cloud cost.

were RMB94.8 million (US$13.0 million), a decrease of 22% from RMB121.8 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB15.5 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB8.5 million decrease in bandwidth cost, a RMB3.9 million decrease in technical service expense, and a RMB4.9 million decrease in depreciation expense. The impact is partially offset by a RMB7.1 million increase in cloud cost. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB84.9 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 3% from RMB82.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in personnel costs, and a RMB1.7 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses. The impact is partially offset by a RMB0.4 million decrease in depreciation expense.

were RMB84.9 million (US$11.6 million), an increase of 3% from RMB82.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in personnel costs, and a RMB1.7 million increase in travel and entertainment expenses. The impact is partially offset by a RMB0.4 million decrease in depreciation expense. General and administrative expenses were RMB45.4 million (US$6.2 million), a decrease of 0.4% from RMB45.7 million in last year, mainly due to a RMB7.3 million decrease in personnel costs, a RMB1.1 million decrease in amortization expense. The impact is partially offset by a one-time RMB7.6 million gain on disposal of property and equipment in 2023.



Loss from operations was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB40.5 million in 2023.

Net Loss was RMB6.8 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB62.7 million in 2023.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB18.9 million in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was at positive RMB3.7 million (US$0.5 million) compared with a negative RMB7.4 million in 2023.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB74.0 million and RMB77.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15% to 20%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of 278,857 ADS, of which 33,219 ADSs, or around US$233.8 thousand were repurchased during the fourth quarter in 2024. ADS refers to American Depositary Shares, each 3 ADS representing 40 Class A common shares.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbf61e89bd11b4ab1b44c3257207484d3

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net loss excluding share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment and impairment of long-term investments. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of land use right, income tax (benefits)/expenses, share-based compensation, reduction in force charges, share of loss from equity method investment and impairment of long-term investments.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net loss.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 77,410 79,052 93,153 12,762 290,232 316,170 43,315 Cost of revenues (24,129 ) (25,846 ) (36,468 ) (4,996 ) (90,946 ) (107,136 ) (14,678 ) Gross profit 53,281 53,206 56,685 7,766 199,286 209,034 28,637 Operating expenses Research and development (27,085 ) (24,157 ) (24,326 ) (3,333 ) (121,806 ) (94,816 ) (12,990 ) Sales and marketing (22,056 ) (22,448 ) (24,583 ) (3,368 ) (82,705 ) (84,900 ) (11,631 ) General and administrative (12,071 ) (10,447 ) (11,392 ) (1,561 ) (45,653 ) (45,448 ) (6,226 ) Total operating expenses (61,212 ) (57,052 ) (60,301 ) (8,262 ) (250,164 ) (225,164 ) (30,847 ) Other operating income(1) 182 202 3,393 465 10,361 6,229 853 Loss from operations (7,749 ) (3,644 ) (223 ) (31 ) (40,517 ) (9,901 ) (1,357 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 49 195 (62 ) (8 ) (18 ) 122 17 Interest income 247 211 288 39 1,200 2,881 395 Interest expenses (158 ) (42 ) (42 ) (6 ) (808 ) (132 ) (18 ) Share of loss from equity method investment (450 ) - - - (450 ) - - Other (loss)/income (10,025 ) 1,048 (805 ) (110 ) (23,991 ) 238 33 Gains from fair value change 6 50 45 6 30 133 18 Loss before income taxes (18,080 ) (2,182 ) (799 ) (110 ) (64,554 ) (6,659 ) (912 ) Income tax benefits/(expenses) 1,380 24 105 14 1,886 (110 ) (15 ) Net loss (16,700 ) (2,158 ) (694 ) (96 ) (62,668 ) (6,769 ) (927 ) Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 545 423 372 51 (570 ) 277 38 Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (17,245 ) (2,581 ) (1,066 ) (147 ) (62,098 ) (7,046 ) (965 ) Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares: Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.22 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.78 ) (0.09 ) (0.01 ) Shares used in net loss per share computation: Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,318,904 62,717,083 63,200,100 63,200,100 62,688,838 62,802,678 62,802,678 Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 17,000,189 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustments (721 ) (826 ) 1,357 186 919 817 112 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax (721 ) (826 ) 1,357 186 919 817 112 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (17,421 ) (2,984 ) 663 90 (61,749 ) (5,952 ) (815 ) Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 545 423 372 51 (570 ) 277 38 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (17,966 ) (3,407 ) 291 39 (61,179 ) (6,229 ) (853 ) (1) Beginning on January 1, 2024 we classified the government grants that are operating in nature as other operating income. Comparative figures were reclassified to conform to this presentation.





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 114,521 119,171 16,326 Restricted cash 486 376 52 Accounts receivable 34,344 50,804 6,960 Prepayments and other current assets 20,225 14,264 1,954 Total current assets 169,576 184,615 25,292 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 112,912 113,506 15,550 Property and equipment, net 1,433 4,573 626 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,081 17,146 2,349 Intangible assets, net 17,941 13,767 1,886 Goodwill 37,785 37,785 5,177 Deferred tax assets 1,072 131 18 Other non-current assets 5,387 6,510 894 Total non-current assets 180,611 193,418 26,500 Total assets 350,187 378,033 51,792 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loan - 3,000 411 Accounts payable 21,073 32,691 4,479 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 141,518 147,111 20,154 Operating lease liabilities 4,007 4,461 611 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 74,682 74,370 10,189 Total current liabilities 241,280 261,633 35,844 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 629 13,376 1,833 Deferred tax liabilities 3,994 3,059 419 Other non-current liabilities 563 567 78 Total non-current liabilities 5,186 17,002 2,330 Total liabilities 246,466 278,635 38,174 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares 50 50 7 Treasury shares (2,453 ) (1,674 ) (229 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,045,397 1,045,221 143,195 Accumulated deficit (988,669 ) (995,715 ) (136,412 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,223 20,040 2,745 Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity 73,548 67,922 9,306 Noncontrolling interests 30,173 31,476 4,312 Total shareholders’ equity 103,721 99,398 13,618 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 350,187 378,033 51,792





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income: Net loss (16,700 ) (2,158 ) (694 ) (96 ) (62,668 ) (6,769 ) (927 ) Add: Share-based compensation 1,520 1,249 795 109 11,574 4,225 579 Reduction in force charges 3,480 - - - 5,838 - - Share of loss from equity method investment 450 - - - 450 - - Impairment of long-term investment 10,655 - - - 25,919 - - Adjusted net (loss)/income (595 ) (909 ) 101 13 (18,887 ) (2,544 ) (348 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss (16,700 ) (2,158 ) (694 ) (96 ) (62,668 ) (6,769 ) (927 ) Add: Income tax (benefits)/expenses (1,380 ) (24 ) (105 ) (14 ) (1,886 ) 110 15 Interest expenses 158 42 42 6 808 132 18 Depreciation of property and equipment 448 361 197 27 5,301 1,309 179 Amortization of intangible assets 1,509 1,112 1,052 144 6,223 4,648 637 Amortization of land use right - - - - 994 - - EBITDA (15,965 ) (667 ) 492 67 (51,228 ) (570 ) (78 ) Add: Share-based compensation 1,520 1,249 795 109 11,574 4,225 579 Reduction in force charges 3,480 - - - 5,838 - - Share of loss from equity method investment 450 - - - 450 - - Impairment of long-term investment 10,655 - - - 25,919 - - Adjusted EBITDA 140 582 1,287 176 (7,447 ) 3,655 501





AURORA MOBILE LIMITED UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Developer Services 55,581 57,485 70,998 9,727 204,652 229,638 31,460 Subscription 48,830 51,651 54,687 7,492 173,523 196,813 26,963 Value-Added Services 6,751 5,834 16,311 2,235 31,129 32,825 4,497 Vertical Applications 21,829 21,567 22,155 3,035 85,580 86,532 11,855 Total Revenue 77,410 79,052 93,153 12,762 290,232 316,170 43,315 Gross Profits 53,281 53,206 56,685 7,766 199,286 209,034 28,637 Gross Margin 68.8% 67.3% 60.9% 60.9% 68.7% 66.1% 66.1%



