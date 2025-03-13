Stockholm, March 13th, 2025 – Virtune, a Swedish-regulated digital asset manager and issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs), continues its strong growth trajectory across several markets and announces that its largest ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, has surpassed $110 million in assets under management (AUM).

Since its inception, Virtune has experienced rapid growth in the Nordic market, driven by its educational initiatives, regulated status, and commitment to transparency. With a strong focus on educating the market about crypto as an asset class, Virtune actively engages retail investors, financial advisors, and institutions.

The company has also swiftly expanded its product portfolio, which now includes 13 ETPs with a total AUM of $275 million. The company’s largest ETP, Virtune XRP ETP, was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on July 2, 2024, and Nasdaq Helsinki on January 20, 2025. In 2025, Ripple invested in the product.

Virtune offers single-asset ETPs that provide exposure to a single crypto asset, staking single-asset ETPs that offer exposure to a single crypto asset combined with staking rewards, and index ETPs that provide broad exposure to multiple crypto assets with monthly rebalancing.

Virtune’s product portfolio currently includes the following ETPs:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune: "We are pleased to see growing investor interest in our products among retail investors, financial advisors, and various institutions. We are also excited that the Virtune XRP ETP has become our largest ETP, now serving over 50,000 investors.”

Virtune’s ETPs are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden, Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland, Euronext Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Euronext Paris in France and Boerse Stuttgart in Germany. The ETPs are also accessible for investors in Norway and Denmark and are traded through more than ten brokers including Avanza in Sweden and Nordnet in all Nordic countries.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

