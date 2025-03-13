Presearch Launches $1.2M WeFunder Campaign to Build World’s First Decentralized Web Index for Web3

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presearch ( www.presearch.com ), the ultra private, non-profiling, Web3 meta-search engine that does not track users or sell data to advertisers, today announced the official launch of its WeFunder campaign to raise $1,200,000. The funding will go towards accelerating the rollout of the world’s first decentralized Web index, supercharging ad sales, user acquisition and marketing efforts, as well as the development of UI tools, advertiser tools and gamification techniques to make search fun, rewarding, and engaging. Interested parties can contribute to the Presearch WeFunder campaign here. (A minimum contribution of $250 is required and international investors are welcome).

Skepticism around ‘Big Search' continues to grow among an increasingly tech-savvy and data-conscious population, and Presearch has emerged as a timely alternative – a platform that is redefining search for the Web3 era, underpinned by the principles of privacy and transparency.

Presearch.com has a robust, revenue generating infrastructure and offers a privacy-focused search experience that delivers search results better than those of prominent search engines. Unlike traditional search platforms that may favor their own content and suppress others, Presearch’s decentralized node infrastructure ensures fair, unbiased, and secure search results. With a thriving community of over 150,000 active monthly users and 13 million monthly impressions, Presearch is primed for rapid growth.

The announcement comes on the heels of Presearch’s groundbreaking AI chatbot launch, delivering uncensored, unbiased results while sourcing all its computing power from decentralized networks.

"This fundraising initiative opens the door for the amazing Presearch community to help shape our platform’s next phase of development," said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking. “Join us as we wrestle market share away from out-dated, bias-driven search platforms – putting the power of search back into the hands of the people.”

Presearch has an exciting roadmap for 2025, which includes the launch of many new offerings such as:

Ad-Free Option: Shipped already and aimed at power users for a streamlined search experience.

Tracking Free Maps: Privacy-first navigation that never tracks your searches or activity.

PRE GPT 2.0: A cutting edge unbiased, uncensored, AI Chatbot that sources a decentralized compute network and open-sourced LLM’s.

Web3 features (on BASE Layer 2): A full Web3 integration with self-custodial staking.

Proprietary search engine technical design underway: The first built-in AI centric, privacy focused, decentralized web index.

Presearch is the first crypto project with a token to transition from a Web2 company to a revenue-generating Web3 business, using a phased decentralization approach that gradually transfers more control to the community. Now, it's making history again as the first decentralized Web3 search engine to launch an equity crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder, giving supporters a chance to invest in the next phase of decentralization and growth.



Invest in the Presearch WeFunder campaign today! Take advantage of early bird bonuses and exclusive perks.

ABOUT PRESEARCH

Presearch.com, established in 2017, is the world’s most widely used meta-search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users’ online activity or sell their personal data to advertisers, so users can search in peace. Presearch’s robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI smart results, keyword staking, node running, search staking and an affordable advertising product listing.

MEDIA CONTACT:

presearch@transformgroup.com



