Rubicon Organics Marks Milestone with First-Ever International Shipment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”, “Rubicon”, or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium and super-premium cannabis products, announces its first international shipment of premium dried flower to Poland. This milestone marks the first time Rubicon’s high-quality products are available to international customers.

As demand for cannabis continues to rise globally, and with its planned acquisition of a facility with an incremental 4,500 kgs of annual production capacity based in Hope, BC, Rubicon Organics is well-positioned to meet the premium needs of international markets as well as satisfying unfilled demand in the Canadian market. With over 90,000 medical cannabis patients, Poland represents a key entry point into the European cannabis industry, where medical cannabis adoption is growing rapidly.

“This inaugural international shipment marks a pivotal moment for Rubicon as we bring our premium cannabis products to patients beyond our borders.” said Margaret Brodie, CEO of Rubicon Organics. “As we scale up our production capabilities, I’m excited that Rubicon will be able to deliver more of our premium cannabis to both our customers in Canada and fill the high demand for BC Bud internationally.”

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' goal of achieving industry leading profitability are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, demand for its products in international markets, and other factors beyond the Company's control. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, and the successful implementation of its business strategy.

