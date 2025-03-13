Verkkokauppa.com has published Annual Reporting package 2024 and Remuneration Policy

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 March 2025 at 13:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com has published its Annual Reporting package for 2024. The reporting package includes the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors including the Sustainability Statement, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Company Brochure.

Verkkokauppa.com publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary Financial Statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. Notes to Financial Statements have been labeled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Verkkokauppa.com’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The Sustainability Statement has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the EU Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and comprehensively addresses the company's governance practices in relation to the sustainability matters identified as material and presents the company's sustainability targets and progress towards them in 2024. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has assured the report at the limited assurance level.

Verkkokauppa.com has also published the Remuneration Policy. The Remuneration Policy was last presented to the Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2021. The Remuneration Policy must be presented to the Annual General Meeting at least every four years or every time material changes are made to the policy.



All of the publications included in the reporting package as well as the Remuneration Policy are attached to this release and can be read and downloaded on the company’s website as separate pdf files in Finnish and English: investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations

Jesper Blomster, Chief Financial Officer

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

investors@verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Everyday, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

