Dorman releases more Dorman® OE FIX™ auto repair innovations and dozens of first-to-the-aftermarket solutions

COLMAR, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of 164 new automotive repair solutions this month for its Light Duty segment. Almost half of the new components and assemblies are aftermarket exclusives.

The new products join a growing Light Duty catalog of over 133,000 SKUs, offering millions of new sales opportunities for automotive parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, as well as more accessible solutions for vehicle owners.

This month’s releases include a dozen new Dorman® OE FIX™ repair innovations that provide customers with improved performance and repair convenience that they may not be able to obtain with parts acquired from a dealership.

One of those OE FIX innovations is an upgraded camshaft bridge cover designed for select Volkswagen and Audi vehicles equipped with 2.0L engines. The original equipment cover may fail from pressure pulsations that can cause internal component damage. The Dorman replacement features several design improvements that help mitigate the pulsations and prevent filter clogging that can starve the engine for oil and harm vehicle performance.

“At Dorman, innovation drives everything we do,” said Eric Luftig, Senior Vice President. “We're proud to bring groundbreaking solutions to the automotive aftermarket, helping consumers find the right parts when they need them most. Our commitment to empowering vehicle owners and repair professionals with quality, accessibility and reliability continues to fuel our passion for progress.”

Dorman continues to expand an already extensive depth and diversity of components for turbocharger repair and replacement, adding a new OE FIX oil feed line constructed of braided stainless steel over the line’s flexible sections. The line is engineered to offer a more durable replacement compared to the original equipment’s braided nylon sheathing used in certain Ford Escape and Ford Fusion models.

Additional highlights for March include:

An OE FIX radiator outlet hose for select Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. The line features a rugged aluminum Y-connector in place of the factory’s plastic connector.

A first-to-the-aftermarket main battery fuse with coverage designed for a significant number of Cadillac and Chevrolet vehicles, and engineered to match the performance of the original equipment fuse.

A new, aftermarket-exclusive transmission oil cooler designed to match the performance of the factory cooler on select Dodge Durango SUVs. The cooler joins a comprehensive lineup of quality fluid coolers from Dorman.



