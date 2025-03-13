Enthusiast Gaming's Pocket Gamer Connects to Host Milestone 50th Conference in San Francisco

Speakers and sponsors for the San Francisco event include representatives from Tencent, Roblox, Rovio, Scopely, Xsolla, Niantic, and more

Event follows PGC’s largest ever event held in London in January, which set records for virtually all core metrics, including sponsorships, attendance, speakers, and meetings held

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, is excited to announce that its premier event series, Pocket Gamer Connects (“PGC”), will host its next live conference event in San Francisco next week on March 17-18, 2025. PGC San Francisco marks a milestone for the Company, representing the 50th event for its Pocket Gamer Connects conference series, achieved over its ten year history. This landmark event coincides with the Game Developers Conference (GDC) week, offering attendees unparalleled networking and learning opportunities in the heart of the gaming industry.​ Speakers and sponsors for PGC San Francisco include representatives from industry titans like Tencent, Roblox, Rovio, Scopely, Activision, Xsolla, Niantic, and more.

PGC San Francisco 2025 will convene professionals from the mobile games ecosystem at The Hibernia, a historic San Francisco venue, and will feature expert-led talks, panels, fireside chats, and roundtables covering cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), the role of modern webstores in the mobile gaming ecosystem, the re-emergence of browser-based gaming as a strategic distribution point, the continuing development of web3 technology, and more. Attendees can also participate in other business development and collaboration events including a showcase expo, curated professional networking sessions, and PGC’s Big Indie Pitch competition.

The announcement of PGC San Francisco follows the overwhelming success of PGC London 2025, which took place on January 20-21 earlier this year. The London event sold out, welcoming over 2,600 attendees from more than 1,300 companies, making it the most well-attended event in PGC’s history. With hundreds of expert speakers, diverse industry tracks, and a buzzing atmosphere of deal-making and collaboration, PGC London set a new benchmark for global gaming conferences. Enthusiast Gaming and Steel Media are leveraging this momentum to deliver an even more impactful experience in San Francisco, continuing to provide industry professionals with an unparalleled platform for learning, networking, and business growth.

Major sponsors of PGC London included industry heavyweights such as Almedia, the Epic Games Store, TikTok, Appcharge, Kashkick, Xsolla, Unity, Supercell, Amber, Digital Turbine, Boombit, Adjust, Smadex, Moloco, the British Columbia Trade Delegation, Fast Spring, Poki, Sensor Tower, Usercentrics, bidmachine, Persona.ly, Raptor PR, Cloudflare, Crackle, devtodev, Aptoid, AppLovin, and CrazyGames.

“Celebrating our 50th conference in San Francisco is a testament to the enduring value Pocket Gamer Connects brings to the global games industry,” said Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, a subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our focus on mobile and AI aligns with the industry's growth trajectory for 2025, and we look forward to facilitating meaningful connections and insights that drive the sector forward.”

Key Highlights of PGC San Francisco 2025:

Comprehensive Industry Insights: Sessions cover topics including game design, development, monetization strategies, user acquisition, company culture, and the impact of emerging technologies.

Main ticket delegates receive a five-day access pass to the MeetToMatch platform, enhancing networking opportunities throughout GDC week.

The conference will feature a curated expo area, an indie game showcase, investor matchmaking, and evening networking events to facilitate new business connections.

More than 90 thought leaders from across the mobile, PC, AI and web3 gaming industries will share insights and expertise.

Registration Now Open

Enthusiast Gaming and Steel Media invite developers, publishers, investors, service providers, and all industry professionals to join PGC San Francisco 2025. Various ticket options are available.

For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://www.pgconnects.com/sanfrancisco/.

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) is the leading independent B2B conference series for the global games industry, owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming. Since its inception in 2014, the global PGC series has hosted 49 conferences across nine countries, welcomed over 55,000 delegates, and facilitated 110,000 business meetings, creating a venue for over $1 billion in deals. Despite a strong mobile focus, the conference series routinely covers all gaming formats from PC/console to web3 and XR and includes multiple content tracks covering critical issues for game professionals, from the latest industry trends and technical insights, to new ways to monetize and future growth opportunities. Attendees represent every segment of the industry from investors and independent developers to publishers, platform holders, and service providers.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

