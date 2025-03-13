Meridianbet Expands B2B Operations into Nigeria, Entering a Regulated $2 Billion Betting Market

LAGOS, Nigeria and VALETTA, Malta, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 13 March 2025, Globe Newswire – Meridianbet, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has officially launched its B2B operations in Nigeria, one of the largest and fastest-growing betting markets in Africa. The company’s entry into Nigeria further strengthens its 20-year presence in Africa, leveraging its proven track record in regulated markets to deliver world-class gaming products.

Through its newly licensed local entity, Masterlive Network Limited, Meridianbet has secured full regulatory approval from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), allowing it to operate in both sports betting and online casino verticals under License No: LSLGA/OP/OSB/MB041124.

The official launch of Meridianbet.ng marks a strategic expansion into a market worth over $2 billion, according to the research of Orange Business Intelligence Technology, with over 60 million Nigerians actively participate in betting, contributing to one of the fastest-growing industries on the continent.

Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet, commented:

"Our expansion into Nigeria marks a significant step in our long-term strategy to deepen our presence in Africa’s most dynamic gaming markets. With a highly engaged player base and strong industry growth, Nigeria presents a major opportunity for our B2B model. We are committed to bringing our cutting-edge technology, AI-powered betting solutions, and localized expertise to drive long-term success for our partners in the region."

FY 2024 Revenue Growth & Investor Outlook

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) has provided a preliminary full-year 2024 revenue estimate of $150 million, reflecting the company’s continued growth trajectory. The Group expects to release its audited FY 2024 financial results in the coming days, offering investors a comprehensive performance overview. The Nigerian market represents a strategic opportunity for future revenue expansion, aligning with GMGI’s global strategy to strengthen its presence in high-growth gaming markets.

Key Market Potential & Strategic Expansion

According to the Orange Business Intelligence Technology (ORBIT), Nigeria’s betting industry surpassed $2 billion back in 2020, with projections indicating up to $4.7 billion in annual revenue potential over the next decade. Football remains the primary driver of market growth, with a vast customer base engaging both online and offline. Meridianbet’s B2B model will provide advanced technology solutions, gaming content, and platform services to local operators, offering a scalable and highly adaptable system tailored to the Nigerian market.

A Strategic Milestone in Meridianbet’s African Growth

With operations in 18 markets across Europe, Africa, and Latin America, Meridianbet has built a reputation as a leading technology provider and betting operator. The company’s expansion into Nigeria follows its long-standing success in established African markets, where it has been a dominant player for over two decades.

The soft launch of Meridianbet.ng is already delivering positive early results, with strong partner satisfaction and excellent customer feedback.

AI-Powered Innovation & Market Expansion

As part of this rollout, Meridianbet is introducing its proprietary AI Sports Betting Recommender and AI Casino Recommender, delivering personalized betting experiences based on real-time data, player behavior, and predictive analytics. These innovations, already proving successful in multiple markets, will enhance customer engagement, retention, and overall user satisfaction in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving gaming landscape.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet is a leading provider of betting and gaming technology, licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Its proprietary technology and scalable systems allow for multi-market operations with a strong omnichannel presence, including retail, online desktop, and mobile gaming. Meridianbet is a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI).

For more information, visit Meridianbet.ng or contact ir@meridianbet.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f46f1174-d9d2-4438-9b4c-5495630929fc