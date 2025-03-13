zSpace Set to Join Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) education, today announced that it will join the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the quarterly Russell US Index initial public offering (IPO) additions, effective after the U.S. market opens on March 24, 2025.

“zSpace’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is a significant milestone that reflects our continued growth and the increasing impact of our immersive learning solutions,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. “We are excited to join the ranks of other innovative companies in the Russell indexes and look forward to the expanded visibility among investors as we advance our mission to transform education through augmented and virtual reality technology.”

Membership in the U.S. Russell 2000® Index means inclusion in a widely recognized benchmark used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and active investment strategies. Russell indexes serve as a key performance measure for the U.S. equity market, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets benchmarked against them. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. In addition to the annual index reconstitutions that occur each June, initial public offerings (IPOs) and newly eligible companies are added to the Russell US indexes on a quarterly basis.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

For more information, visit www.zspace.com or follow @zSpace on social media.

