NEXE Innovations Makes Fifth Delivery to U.S.-Based EKOCUPS

WINDSOR, Ontario, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", “we” or “our”) (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce the completion of its fifth delivery to EKOCUPS. NEXE is also working with EKOCUPS to develop new blends and product offerings. EKOCUPS (https://ekocups.com/) is a well-established company based in the U.S. that sells its coffee products online, and it is a high-volume seller through Amazon.

We believe this repeat order reinforces the durability and recurring nature of our revenues as we continue to strengthen our relationships with partners. In our view, increasing order volumes and frequency of orders reflect the market's continued transition towards sustainable coffee solutions. We see our BPI-certified compostable coffee pod as a competitive, eco-friendly alternative that meets consumer expectations for convenience and sustainability. We believe what sets the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pod apart from other eco-friendly and plastic pods is the advanced extraction technology that provides a superior coffee experience.

“We are excited to see sustained demand for the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pods and to continue supporting our partners like EKOCUPS,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. “Additionally, we are actively working with EKOCUPS on expanding product offerings with new blends to provide even more choices for environmentally conscious coffee drinkers.”

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material’s durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE’s vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

