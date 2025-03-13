Lotus Announces Strategic Partnership with CaoCao Mobility to Launch Intelligent Driving Platform for Robotaxis

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, announced Lotus Robotics, its intelligent driving arm, has established a strategic partnership with CaoCao Mobility, a prominent ride-hailing service provider in China. Lotus Robotics and CaoCao Mobility have launched an innovative intelligent mobility platform for robotaxis, representing a major breakthrough in intelligent mobility for the rail-hailing industry.

This partnership integrates Lotus Robotics’ cutting-edge intelligent driving solutions with CaoCao Mobility’s proven operational expertise in large-scale ride-hailing services to accelerate the deployment of intelligent ride-hailing services across China and beyond. Leveraging CaoCao Mobility’s network spanning 35,000 enterprises in 57 cities, coupled with Lotus Robotics-powered-intelligent-driving-platform, the partnership aims to establish a first-mover advantage in the intelligent mobility sector.

On February 28, 2024, CaoCao Mobility hosted the launch ceremony for its CaoCao Zhixing Autonomous Driving Platform, announcing the successful establishment of China’s first intelligent driving ecosystem featuring deep integration across three core elements: intelligent manufacturing, intelligent driving technology, and intelligent operations. Concurrently, CaoCao’s robotaxis equipped with Lotus Robotics’ intelligent driving system have started pilot operations in Suzhou and Hangzhou. This pilot program marks the commencement of scaled commercial deployment of robotaxi services, signifying a critical milestone in intelligent autonomous mobility solutions.

Building on the success, Lotus Robotics is collaborating with regional partners including Aramco Digital in the GCC region to explore global opportunities. Lotus Robotics continues to pioneer industry-leading innovations, with advanced features such as mapless Urban Navigate on Autopilot and high-precision navigation capabilities scheduled for global deployment in Q4 2025, subject to regional regulations.

As previously announced, Lotus Robotics has provided end-to-end intelligent driving solutions to both Lotus-brand intelligent vehicles and other global leading OEMs such as Lynk&Co, Farizon Auto and a leading European automaker. The Company expects that its intelligent driving business will further diversify its business portfolio with a range of high-margin revenue streams, accelerating its growth.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com