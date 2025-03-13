OP Financial Group

OP Financial Group's Annual Report 2024 has been published



OP Financial Group has published its Annual Report for 2024 at vuosi.op.fi/en/2024.

The Annual Report includes OP Financial Group's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies, and OP Financial Group's Data Balance Sheet. The Report by the Board of Directors includes a sustainability report in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The Annual Report has also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The XHTML file (and the Financial Statements' XBRL tags it includes) has been assured.



OP Financial Group's Annual Report 2024 is attached to this stock exchange release. As well as on its own website, the Annual Report is also available at op.fi – OP Financial Group – To the media – OP Financial Group publications.

