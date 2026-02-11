OP Corporate Bank plc

Financial Statements Bulletin

Stock Exchange Release 11 February 2026 at 9.00 am EET



OP Corporate Bank plc's Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January–31 December 2025

OP Corporate Bank's operating profit increased by 18% to EUR 559 million (473).

Total income grew by 8% to EUR 833 million (773). Net interest income grew by 9% to EUR 576 million (529). Investment income totalled EUR 131 million (136). Net commissions and fees, EUR 75 million (75), were at the previous year's level. Other operating income increased by 54% to EUR 51 million (33).

Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 32 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 1 million.

Operating expenses increased to EUR 306 million (298). The cost/income ratio improved to 37% (39).

The loan portfolio grew by 2.8% to EUR 29.1 billion (28.3). The deposit portfolio decreased by 1.0% to EUR 17.0 billion (17.2).

OP Corporate Bank is in charge of OP Pohjola's wholesale funding together with OP Mortgage Bank.

The Corporate Banking and Capital Markets segment's operating profit increased by 12% to EUR 343 million (307). Net interest income grew by 13% to EUR 317 million (279). Net commissions and fees increased to EUR 9 million (6). Investment income totalled EUR 119 million (131). Operating expenses increased by 7% to EUR 128 million (120). Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 20 million (6). The cost/income ratio was 28% (28).

The Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers segment's operating profit increased by 10% to EUR 184 million (167). Net interest income was EUR 218 million (216). Net commissions and fees decreased to EUR 60 million (61). Operating expenses decreased by 1% to EUR 119 million (119). Impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 9 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables totalled EUR 9 million. The cost/income ratio was 41% (40).

The Baltics segment's operating profit decreased to EUR 38 million (39). Net interest income grew by 6% to EUR 62 million (59). Net commissions and fees totalled EUR 11 million (11). Operating expenses increased by 12% to EUR 39 million (35). The cost/income ratio weakened to 52% (49).

The Group Functions segment's operating loss was EUR 7 million (40). OP Pohjola's funding position and liquidity remained strong.

OP Corporate Bank's CET1 ratio remained at 14.1% (14.1), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 5.1 percentage points. The changes in the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR3), which took effect on 1 January 2025, caused a slight reduction in capital adequacy.

OP Corporate Bank's key indicators

€ million Q1–4/2025 Q1–4/2024 Change, % Operating profit (loss), € million 559 473 18.0 Corporate Banking and Capital Markets 343 307 11.7 Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers 184 167 9.9 Baltics 38 39 -3.0 Group Functions -7 -40 – Total income 833 773 7.8 Total expenses -306 -298 2.8 Cost/income ratio, %* 36.8 38.6 -1.8 Return on equity (ROE), %* 8.6 7.9 0.8 Return on assets (ROA), %* 0.58 0.48 0.09 31 Dec 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change, % CET1 ratio, %* 14.1 14.1 -0.1 Loan portfolio, € million 29,079 28,295 2.8 Guarantee portfolio, € million 2,662 2,660 0.1 Other exposures, € million 5,579 5,238 6.5 Deposits, € million 16,987 17,155 -1.0 Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %* 1.4 1.8 -0.4 Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %* -0.10 0.00 -0.10

Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2024. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2024 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.

* Change in ratio, percentage point(s).



Outlook

Exceptional risks are still present in the business environment. Despite geopolitical tensions, the basic forecast for the global economy for the next few years is stable, and the Finnish economy is expected to recover gradually. However, escalation of geopolitical crises or an increase in trade barriers may weaken confidence in the economy in Finland and affect capital markets and the business environment of OP Pohjola and its customers.

A full-year earnings estimate for 2026 will only be provided for OP Pohjola, in OP Pohjola's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.

The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, changes in the investment environment, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. Forward-looking statements expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view on developments in the economy, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.



Schedule for reports for 2025:

OP Corporate Bank plc's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2025 Week 11, 2026 OP Corporate Bank plc's Corporate Governance Statement 2025 Week 11, 2026



Schedule for financial reports for 2026:

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2026 6 May 2026 Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2026 23 July 2026 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026 27 October 2026

Helsinki, 11 February 2026

OP Corporate Bank plc

Board of Directors

