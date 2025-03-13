Kane Biotech Secures IRB Approval to Launch Innovative DispersinB® Acne Trial

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) ("Kane Biotech" or "Kane") announces today that it has received approval from the Internal Review Board (“IRB”) of the University of Miami Health System (“UHealth”) to commence a clinical study of Kane’s prototype DispersinB® Acne Cleanser for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of Acne Vulgaris.

The title of the study is “Split-face efficacy and tolerability of DispersinB® Acne Cleanser in the treatment of mild to moderate Acne Vulgaris.” The trial, which is expected to commence by mid-year, will be conducted on up to 24 subjects and will take place at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Health System is recognized as a global leader in caring for conditions and disorders of the skin.

“We are thrilled to receive approval from the UHealth's IRB to move forward with our trial for DispersinB® in the treatment of acne," said Marc Edwards, President & CEO of Kane Biotech. "DispersinB® represents a groundbreaking approach to tackling acne, and we believe it has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for millions of people struggling with this condition. This approval marks an important milestone as we continue advancing our mission to bring innovative, science-driven dermatological solutions to market."

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. Kane has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (66 patents and patents pending as well as trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by Kane's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™, DermaKB Biofilm™, and revyve™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. Kane is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

About UHealth – University of Miami Health System

UHealth – University of Miami Health System delivers leading-edge patient care by top-ranked physicians who treat some of the most complex cases. Powered by the Miller School of Medicine’s ground-breaking research and medical education, UHealth is the region’s only academic-based health care system. With a comprehensive network of nearly 40 outpatient facilities, its flagship hospital in the heart of Miami’s Health District, and more than 2,700 providers across South Florida, UHealth is a vital component of the community that is leading the next generation of health care. UHealth is home to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the No. 1 ranked eye hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the region’s only NCI-designated cancer center, and Desai Sethi Urology Institute, dedicated to urologic research and discovery, and a neurology and neurosurgery program ranked in the top 25 in the nation. These programs along with 100 other specialties make UHealth a trusted destination for compassionate, research-based care.



For more information:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to Kane’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of Kane to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Kane with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. Kane cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.