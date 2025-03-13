iPower’s SuperSuite Supply Chain Business Accelerates to Achieve Record Revenue Contribution

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven ecommerce services provider and online retailer, today announced its SuperSuite supply chain business (“SuperSuite”) has achieved a significant growth milestone as it now accounts for approximately 20% of the Company’s total revenue mix.

“Our ability to scale SuperSuite to approximately 20% of our total revenue mix is a testament to the growing demand for our comprehensive supply chain offerings,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “SuperSuite’s rapid growth reinforces our position as a trusted partner for innovative product companies seeking to expand their omnichannel presence, accelerate sales, and enhance brand visibility. By continuously expanding our supply chain capabilities, we are enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing fulfillment processes, and delivering greater value to our partners.

“Further, we recently extended our national fulfillment network through newly onboarded logistics partners. With a strong pipeline of high-quality partners, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating momentum of SuperSuite as it becomes an even larger contributor to our revenue mix.”

Overview of iPower’s SuperSuite Supply Chain Business

iPower’s SuperSuite supply chain business provides a comprehensive solution that includes access to major U.S. online channels such as the Amazon.com Vendor Channel, Amazon.com 3P, Walmart.com, Temu, TikTok Shop, AliExpress, eBay, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, and Target.com, as well as robust connections with offline big-box retailers. Coupled with a strategically located network of fulfillment centers and a proprietary business intelligence platform, SuperSuite empowers brands with efficient fulfillment services and critical data-driven insights for strategic decision-making.

SuperSuite is also an ecosystem open to value-added partners, including logistics, technology, and marketing providers, further enhancing the Company’s comprehensive service offerings. This collaborative approach has positioned SuperSuite at the forefront of market trends, attracting a wide array of new partners and setting the stage for future expansion.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a nationwide network of warehouses, competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. iPower believes that these capabilities will enable it to efficiently move a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

