ECD Auto Design Unveils the County Collection: A Celebration of British Heritage and Bespoke Craftsmanship





KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in bespoke Land Rover Defender restorations, proudly introduces the County Collection—an exclusive Founder-Designed Inventory that pays homage to the rich landscapes and cultural heritage of the United Kingdom. Each vehicle in this limited-edition series is named after a UK county or region, featuring an exclusive color palette inspired by its history, natural beauty, and timeless elegance.

A Tribute to UK Craftsmanship and Exploration

With its roots deeply embedded in British automotive culture, ECD Auto Design was founded on a passion for restoring and reimagining iconic Land Rovers. The County Collection embodies this legacy, merging the heritage of classic Defenders with contemporary luxury and performance. Unlike ECD’s fully custom builds, these meticulously crafted Defenders are available for immediate purchase, offering a rare opportunity to own a bespoke ECD creation without the wait.

"With the County Collection, we wanted to craft something extraordinary that reflects our heritage while providing an immediate ownership experience for collectors and enthusiasts," said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer at ECD Auto Design. "Each Defender in this series is a work of art, designed to capture the essence of its namesake county—blending timeless UK influence with modern craftsmanship and performance."

A Curated Palette of the UK’s Iconic Regions

Each Defender in the County Collection draws inspiration from the colors and character of a distinct UK county or region. The debut models include:

Bedfordshire (Black) – A deep, rich black inspired by the county’s grand estates and shadowy woodlands.

Cumbria (Green) – A lush, verdant hue reminiscent of the rolling hills and misty valleys of the Lake District.

Dorset (White) – A crisp, snowy white reflecting the striking coastal cliffs and scenic landscapes.

Essex (Gold) – A warm golden tone mirroring the county’s vibrant fields and historic charm.

More uniquely inspired models are in production, with additional vehicles set to be unveiled throughout 2025. Each Defender in the County Collection is an invitation to adventure—crafted with precision, steeped in history, and designed to turn heads.

Beyond a Vehicle—An Exclusive ECD Ownership Experience

Owning a County Collection Defender is more than just acquiring a vehicle; it’s about embracing the full ECD experience. Each purchase includes:

A Personalized Client Experience – Owners receive a dedicated introduction to their Defender from the ECD Client Experience Team.

The ECD Journey Book – A beautifully curated book detailing the vehicle’s unique design inspiration, heritage, and craftsmanship.

Industry-Leading Warranty & Service – Every County Collection Defender comes with the same premium warranty and post-purchase support as ECD’s custom builds.

"An ECD Defender isn’t just about transportation—it’s about storytelling, craftsmanship, and exclusivity," added Kastner. "The County Collection gives enthusiasts a chance to own a uniquely inspired ECD build, ready to drive home today, while still enjoying the same meticulous quality and personalized service that define our brand."

Discover the County Collection

Which county speaks to you? CLICK HERE to explore the County Collection and claim a one-of-a-kind Defender that reflects the landscapes and legacies of the United Kingdom. This exclusive page will be updated regularly as new models are released, offering collectors a front-row seat to this limited-edition inventory.

High-Resolution Images Available

For high-resolution images of the County Collection’s bespoke Defenders, please CLICK HERE .

About ECD Auto Design

ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA) is a premier creator of restored luxury vehicles, blending classic automotive design with modern performance. Specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classics, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, and other highly customized builds, ECD provides an immersive design experience for clients seeking one-of-a-kind vehicles.

Founded in 2013 by three British automotive enthusiasts, ECD operates out of its state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Kissimmee, Florida, home to 105 expert craftsmen holding a combined 80 ASE certifications, including five master-level certifications. The company also maintains a UK-based logistics center, where seven specialists source and transport 25-year-old classic vehicles for restoration.

For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

