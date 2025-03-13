Notice of shareholder information meeting

Kaldvik AS (the "Company") invites its shareholders to an information meeting to be held physically at the Company's offices at Nordfrøyveien 413,

Sistranda, Frøya, Norway, on 24 March 2025 at 13.00 CET. It will also be possible to participate via videolink.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide shareholders with information about the Company's newly announced acquisition of strategic assets in the Company's value chain (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was announced on 28 February 2025.

Shareholders interested in participating will need to register their attendance no later than by 20 March 2025 at 12.00 CET by sending an e-mail to maol@wiersholm.no, indicating whether participation will be in person or via videolink.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment