Crusoe Cloud Announces New AI Platform Services

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today is announcing two new managed services on its Crusoe Cloud platform accelerated by NVIDIA. The new services, Crusoe Managed Inference and Crusoe AutoClusters, an advanced orchestration platform for AI training, are being previewed at NVIDIA GTC AI Conference.

Crusoe Managed Inference allows enterprise developers to quickly and easily run and automatically scale the deployment of machine learning models without the need to set up or maintain complex AI infrastructure. Crusoe Cloud abstracts away the infrastructure requirements, allowing users to send prompts directly to a Crusoe Managed Inference API and receive responses from an advanced AI model of their choice. It is ideal for a wide range of applications, especially building AI agents, automating complex tasks, and integrating AI into existing software systems.

Crusoe Managed Inference key features and benefits:

Rapid development and optimization: Build and optimize AI solutions faster than ever, without the overhead of infrastructure management.

Build and optimize AI solutions faster than ever, without the overhead of infrastructure management. Enable agentic AI workflows: Seamlessly integrate AI responses into automated systems, powering sophisticated agentic applications.

Seamlessly integrate AI responses into automated systems, powering sophisticated agentic applications. Easy to use UI: Generate AI model responses directly through an intuitive chat UI that enables developers to rapidly test new models and use cases.



“Crusoe Managed Inference enables developers to focus on building intelligent applications instead of managing servers. I like to think of it as intelligence as a service,” said Nadav Eiron, SVP of cloud engineering. “It provides a powerful, programmatic way to interact with AI models.”

Crusoe AutoClusters is a new fault tolerant orchestration service that simplifies the deployment, management, orchestration, and upkeep of critical AI platform services, enabling users to focus on their AI innovations rather than infrastructure complexities. It combines the benefits of Crusoe Cloud’s fully virtualized compute infrastructure, leading developer experience, built-in fault tolerance, and comprehensive monitoring to deliver unparalleled reliability and efficiency for AI training workloads. Crusoe AutoClusters will support orchestration through Slurm, Kubernetes and other platform services – automating the administration and oversight of high-performance computing environments.

Crusoe AutoClusters’ key features and benefits:

Effortless provisioning : Launch optimized GPU clusters leveraging NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networks, backed by a petabyte-scale filesystem powered by VAST Data with a single API call, CLI command, or intuitive UI flow, minimizing setup time and complexity.

: Launch optimized GPU clusters leveraging NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networks, backed by a petabyte-scale filesystem powered by VAST Data with a single API call, CLI command, or intuitive UI flow, minimizing setup time and complexity. Proactive monitoring: Comprehensive monitoring using industry-standard NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager (DCGM) and proprietary tools, including proactive testing before and after node additions, and cluster-wide performance diagnostics.

Comprehensive monitoring using industry-standard NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager (DCGM) and proprietary tools, including proactive testing before and after node additions, and cluster-wide performance diagnostics. Automated node replacement: Intelligent error detection and automated troubleshooting, including node replacement and programmatic substitution with spare capacity, minimizing downtime.

Intelligent error detection and automated troubleshooting, including node replacement and programmatic substitution with spare capacity, minimizing downtime. Intelligent managed orchestration: Fully managed Slurm clusters that enable efficient, topology-aware job scheduling with automated re-queueing of jobs in the event of an interruption.

“We’re eliminating the operational burdens that often hinder AI innovation,” continued Eiron. “Our new fault-tolerant orchestration ensures that AI training workloads recover seamlessly from hardware failures, delivering a seamless and reliable experience that our customers have come to expect from Crusoe Cloud.”

“It’s pretty incredible that we were able to rapidly spin up 1600 GPUs, submit a job via Slurm on Crusoe Cloud and it just worked,” said Less Wright, PyTorch Partner Engineer at Meta.

Availability

See Crusoe’s newest platform services at GTC at Crusoe's booth #1633. Contact Crusoe to join the Q2 private preview programs.

About Crusoe Cloud

Crusoe Cloud is an intuitive, highly scalable platform to run next-generation AI workloads. Built on the latest, state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure, the platform delivers unmatched reliability and enterprise-grade support. As the world’s favorite AI cloud, Crusoe Cloud allows engineers, developers, and data scientists to focus on innovation, not infrastructure.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.

