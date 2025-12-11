Crusoe Appoints Former MongoDB Executive Michael Gordon as COO and CFO

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic addition to its executive leadership team. Michael Gordon has joined Crusoe as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Crusoe, Michael served as the COO and CFO of MongoDB for nearly 10 years. Additionally, Crusoe Co-Founder Cully Cavness becomes President and Chief Strategy Officer focused on the company’s long-term strategy and innovation programs.

This addition to Crusoe’s leadership team is designed to support the company’s growth strategy across its vertically integrated AI infrastructure offerings. As COO and CFO, Gordon will oversee the company’s financial strategy and business operations.

“Michael is a rare executive who really brings the complete package to Crusoe, from deep financial and capital markets expertise to his world-class business operations experience. Cully and I are thrilled to partner with Michael during this critical next phase of growth for the company,” said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and Co-Founder of Crusoe. "This addition sets us up to execute with speed and precision as we scale to meet the massive demand for AI infrastructure products."

Michael Gordon brings over 25 years of experience scaling high-growth technology companies. During his nearly 10-year tenure at MongoDB, he was instrumental in the company's success, leading their IPO, helping grow revenue nearly 50-fold, and successfully scaling the business model to generate meaningful operating leverage. As Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at MongoDB, Michael was responsible for the leadership and management of all aspects of financial operations. Prior to joining MongoDB, Michael was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Yodle. Michael received an A.B. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"I believe Crusoe is uniquely positioned to solve the most critical challenges facing the AI industry today," said Michael Gordon. "The company's vertically integrated approach – combining energy, data centers, and cloud software – is unique in the market. I look forward to working with Chase, Cully, and the team to build the operational and financial engines needed to capture this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Matthew DeNezza to Transition to Advisory Role

Current CFO, Matthew DeNezza, who has played a pivotal role in Crusoe’s growth over the past five years, has decided to pursue other high-growth, tech-enabled, scaling opportunities and will move into an advisory role through 2026 to ensure a seamless transition.

"Matt was instrumental in building our financial foundation, raising billions in capital, and positioning us for long-term success," said Lochmiller. "We are immensely grateful for his leadership and pleased he will remain as an advisor to the Company."

"It has been a privilege to be a part of Crusoe's incredible growth story and to have played a significant part in growing the Company from a handful of dedicated employees into a strong, multi-billion dollar, fast-moving, pioneer in the AI ecosystem," said DeNezza. "I have the utmost confidence in the team and look forward to watching Crusoe’s continued success."

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering an AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Crusoe

Crusoe@offleashpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/addd6a45-ba09-4e52-b76c-9516ba52e475