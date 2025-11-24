Crusoe, Upstream Data to Resolve Lawsuit

DENVER, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) and Upstream Data Inc. (Upstream) announced today that they have agreed to resolve all pending lawsuits between the parties related to patent infringement. Both parties have agreed to dismiss the lawsuits and enter into a license agreement on confidential terms.

About Crusoe

Crusoe has established itself as a global leader in AI infrastructure through its vertically integrated model that spans across rapid energy sourcing, AI-optimized data center design and construction, and a high-performance AI cloud platform. As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering an AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

To learn more, visit crusoe.ai and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

About Upstream

Upstream Data is a vertically integrated infrastructure business focused on oil and gas production systems and bitcoin mining technology. Since its founding in 2017, Upstream Data has pioneered cutting-edge solutions to optimize oil and gas production facilities and transform stranded natural gas into revenue.

To learn more, visit upstreamdata.com or follow Upstream on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media contacts:

aschmitt@crusoe.ai

inquiries@upstreamdata.ca