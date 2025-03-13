Flywire Appoints Chief Payments Officer to Accelerate Product & Payment Innovation

Strategic promotion of Mohit Kansal to Chief Payments Officer strengthens Flywire’s focus on payment innovation and expanded network coverage across its global footprint

The appointment comes as Flywire implements several initiatives designed to enhance client services, accelerate acceptance rails and increase localization efforts

BOSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced the appointment of Mohit Kansal to Chief Payments Officer. In this expanded role, Kansal will help accelerate Flywire’s payments strategy and drive technical alignment within Flywire’s verticals, while building on the growth of its global payment network. Kansal, who has been with Flywire for 9 years and promoted from his previous position, will also oversee payment-related Product Management leaders and teams - including Payment Gateway, API, Platform, and Payment Experience.

"This organizational change reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in the global payments space to better serve our payers and clients all around the world,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. "By bringing together payments strategy, operations, partnerships, processing cost management, monetization and payment-related product management under one umbrella, we strive to accelerate innovation, better define a payments roadmap across our business, streamline payment processing, accelerate consolidation of payment assets, and enhance our payment experiences for clients and payers worldwide.”

The appointment comes as Flywire is implementing several initiatives to build new acceptance rails, increase localization efforts, and expand its domestic payments capabilities all around the world. Recent achievements include:

Optimization of local payment experiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe, driving higher conversion rates and an improved payer experience.

in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe, driving higher conversion rates and an improved payer experience. Lowered payment processing costs through a combination of operational efficiencies, strategic partner negotiations, and innovative payment solutions.

through a combination of operational efficiencies, strategic partner negotiations, and innovative payment solutions. Expanded payment capabilities in India and China , enabling new use cases for global clients and enhancing cross-border transactions.

, enabling new use cases for global clients and enhancing cross-border transactions. Strengthened fraud monitoring capabilities by introducing highly configurable, client-specific controls to enhance security without compromising the payment experience.

by introducing highly configurable, client-specific controls to enhance security without compromising the payment experience. Expanded Payables solutions across the Education, Travel, and B2B sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, EU and Canada, supporting more seamless supplier and vendor payments.

across the Education, Travel, and B2B sectors in the United States, United Kingdom, EU and Canada, supporting more seamless supplier and vendor payments. Launched a next-generation Flywire Payment API, offering clients greater flexibility, customization, and seamless integration to power diverse payment flows.

"Flywire’s proprietary global payment network and associated payments capabilities truly set us apart,” said Mohit Kansal, Flywire’s Chief Payments Officer. “Our payment network and platform have been built strategically with a focus on client level configurability of payment methods, vertical specific intelligence, and optimizing payment flows to maximize cost efficiency. I’m honored to build on this expertise to deliver more value to our clients worldwide. By aligning our payments strategy and technology more closely, we plan to build on our unique differentiators to further enhance our competitive advantage in the verticals we serve."

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations regarding the benefits of its global payment network, Flywire’s business strategy and plans, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

