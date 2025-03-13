Bitget Wallet Launches Solana Rent Recovery for Users to Reclaim Unused SOL









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has introduced the Solana Account Rent Recovery feature, allowing users to reclaim dormant SOL assets with ease. This new functionality enhances capital efficiency within the Solana ecosystem by helping users recover locked SOL rent from unused token and NFT accounts in just a few simple steps.

On the Solana network, every token and NFT requires a dedicated account, which locks up a certain amount of SOL as rent. When users no longer need these accounts, they can close them and reclaim the previously locked SOL. With Bitget Wallet's Solana Rent Recovery feature, users can simply navigate to the "More" section on the homepage, where the system will automatically scan their wallet address, displaying the total SOL available for retrieval and the accounts eligible for closure. Users can seamlessly switch between wallet addresses, confirm closures, and reclaim their SOL directly into their wallets.

Bitget Wallet continues to expand its Solana-related offerings, having been the first wallet to introduce Solana Limit Orders, allowing users to automate trades with preset buy or sell conditions, reducing the need for constant market monitoring. Additionally, the Smart Money feature supports Solana, enabling users to track on-chain movements of influential traders and uncover high-potential investment opportunities. These innovations align with Bitget Wallet's broader mission to streamline Web3 interactions and provide users with powerful, intuitive tools for managing their assets.

The broader cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing institutional recognition of assets like Solana. Notably, recent developments, including discussions around digital asset reserves, have underscored Solana's growing importance in the global financial system. "With the introduction of Solana Account Rent Recovery, we are taking another step toward making crypto asset management more seamless and efficient," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By continuously refining our product offerings, we aim to provide users with a more intuitive and rewarding Web3 experience."

