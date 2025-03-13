Callan JMB to Participate in Upcoming March Conferences

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that management will participate in the following March 2025 investor conferences.

Sidoti Spring Small-Cap Conference:

Dates: March 19-20, 2025

Location: Virtual

Presentation Date & Time: March 19th at 10:45 a.m. ET

Speaker: Wayne Williams, CEO and Director

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uxypCM3QR1CgoAA0OSXPlw#/registration

iAcccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference:

Dates: March 25-26, 2025

Location: Virtual

Presentation Date & Time: March 25th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Speaker: Wayne Williams, CEO and Director

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52194

Callan JMB’s management team will also conduct 1x1 investor meetings over the duration of both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Sidoti or iAccess Alpha representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at CallanJMB@kcsa.com .

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through exceptional fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.