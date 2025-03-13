76% of Consumers Identify as Physically Active with 44% Exercising 12+ Times a Month

Dallas, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading technology provider for fitness businesses worldwide, today unveiled its Q1 Wellness Watch report, revealing that 76% of consumers now identify as physically active — a 2% increase year-over-year and a 10% jump since 2021. In January 2025, fitness facilities saw 106 million check-ins and 1.9M new joins.

The report, conducted by surveying over two thousand active consumers in January 2025 and leveraging data from across ABC Fitness’ 30,000 partner clubs and their 40 million members, uncovers notable trends in consumer behavior:

60% of active consumers are members of or use a gym, health club, or fitness studio, with 50% working out in traditional gyms.

44% of active consumers now exercise 12+ times a month, representing an 18% increase year-over-year. Notably, 58% of Boomers hit this threshold, while only 37% of Gen Z match that pace.

61% of consumers report spending less than $69/month on fitness memberships and fees.

Key trends shaping the future of fitness include the rise of fitness as a holistic lifestyle concept, with consumers increasingly prioritizing mental health and wellness alongside physical fitness, viewing fitness as an integral part of a long-term, balanced lifestyle. This shift is particularly prevalent among younger generations (Gen Z and Millennials), with 73% of Gen Z and 79% of Millennials considering a holistic approach very or extremely important.

Tracking technology continues to shape consumer habits, reinforcing that tracking is no longer a trend — it's an expectation:

53% use a wearable to monitor fitness.

38% have used mental wellness apps.

55% have used nutrition and meal-planning apps.

43% have used virtual fitness trainers or workout generators.

63% have used AI-based fitness tracking apps.

Additionally, at-home and outdoor fitness are on the rise, with more than 50% of consumers working out at home and 53% exercising outdoors.

To download the full Q1 2025 Wellness Watch report, visit abcfitness.com/insights.