Vietnamese Enterprises Advancing Semiconductor Technology With International Support

HANOI, Vietnam, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo serve as a catalyst for Vietnam’s semiconductor industry to master core technologies? This critical question was thoroughly discussed at the event titled “Exchange and Experience Sharing between Leading Global Technology Corporations and Vietnamese Executives in Core 4.0 Technologies” held on March 13, 2025, in Ho Chi Minh City.

This event was a key component of the “Advanced Assembly, Testing, and Packaging Technology Conference: Opportunities for Vietnam”, co-organized by Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and CT Group . The event saw participation from numerous international technology corporations, universities, government agencies, and local authorities, including the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Industry and Trade, the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Thu Duc City People’s Committee, Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, the Management Board of Industrial and Export Processing Zones, and the Ho Chi Minh City Fourth Industrial Revolution Center. Additionally, prominent universities, semiconductor experts, and business leaders from both domestic and international organizations were in attendance, such as VNU-HCM, Hanyang University, Inha University, AMKOR, SPOT, WooWon Technology, LAM Research, ECI Technology, WiV, and Aemulus.

During the event, experts and executives analyzed the opportunities and benefits of new semiconductor technologies for Vietnam in the era of Industry 4.0. The semiconductor industry plays a pivotal role in various high-tech sectors. Mr. Vinh Nguyen, former Vice President of ECI Technology, emphasized: “A thriving semiconductor industry will drive economic growth, job creation, technological advancement, and global competitiveness, making it a key force for national prosperity and innovation.”

Particularly in the context of Vietnam’s semiconductor industry rising to prominence under Resolution No. 57 with strong international support, the event underscored the importance of this policy. On December 22, 2024, the General Secretary issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo, marking a breakthrough in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Resolution No. 57 has generated strong momentum, accelerating semiconductor industry development and encouraging domestic enterprises to invest in this sector.

The event featured the participation of Mr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Deputy Director of the General Affairs Department at the Office of the Party Central Committee, who provided an in-depth briefing on Resolution No. 57 and offered strategic guidance for CT Group’s investment in new technology industries.

Mr. Wan Azmi, Chief Operating Officer of CT Semiconductor, stated: “As a subsidiary of CT Group, CT Semiconductor specializes in Semiconductor Assembly, Test, and Packaging (ATP), positioning itself as the first Vietnamese brand in this sector. CT Semiconductor is committed to developing into a Vietnamese enterprise with true mastery of semiconductor technology.”

Experts and speakers also shared insights on key development strategies, research initiatives, education programs, and international collaboration opportunities in the semiconductor industry. Topics discussed at the conference included smart manufacturing in OSAT companies and its advantages for Vietnam, R&D strategies and process development, university research and semiconductor education programs, and international student exchange initiatives.

Addressing R&D and Process Development strategies, Dr. Changhang Kim, Research Professor at Hanyang University, emphasized: “To position Vietnam as a leader in semiconductors, close collaboration among enterprises, universities, and the government is crucial. Companies should enhance OSAT capabilities, invest in AI-driven process development, and pioneer 3D IC and chiplet packaging technologies. Universities must focus on advanced packaging curricula, breakthrough research in new materials and processes, and strong industry partnerships. Government initiatives and industry-academic collaborations will be key to driving Vietnam’s semiconductor packaging sector forward, tackling current challenges, and unlocking future opportunities.”

Experts, university and business representatives enthusiastically engaged in the panel discussion session.

During in-depth discussions, representatives from leading universities such as Inha University and Hanyang University (South Korea) shared insights into educational partnerships and talent development for the semiconductor industry. Industry leaders from companies like AMKOR, LAM Research, WooWon Technology, SPOT, WiV, and Aemulus highlighted lessons for strengthening Vietnam’s domestic technological capacity through research, education, and international collaboration in semiconductor industry.

The event marked a significant milestone in defining long-term strategies for the OSAT sector in Vietnam. CT Group reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in talent development, scientific research, and expanded collaborations with both domestic and international partners. The conference also underscored practical approaches for leveraging Resolution No. 57 to drive OSAT industry growth, helping Vietnam establish itself as a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain. CT Semiconductor serves as a pioneering Vietnamese brand in the global semiconductor industry.

