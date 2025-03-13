TWFG to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, after the market closes.

TWFG will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM Central Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM Central Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time)

To access the call by phone, participants can register at this link where they will be provided with the dial in details.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TWFG’s website at investors.twfg.com. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time following the event.

About TWFG

TWFG is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. For more information, visit www.twfg.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Gene Padgett

TWFG, Inc. - Chief Accounting Officer

Email: gene.padgett@twfg.com

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – CMO

E-mail: alex@twfg.com