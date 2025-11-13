TWFG Insurance Makes Strategic Leadership Appointments to Further Drive Innovation and Growth

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG Insurance announced a series of pivotal leadership appointments designed to accelerate the company’s growth and strengthen its position for continued industry innovations.

Katherine Nolan, who has served as Chief Operating Officer for more than 16 years, has been promoted to President. A seasoned insurance executive, Nolan has played a critical role in TWFG’s expansion and operational excellence. Her leadership and vision will continue to shape the company’s future as it enters its next phase of growth.

Julie Benes, previously General Counsel for over 6 years, has been appointed Chief Legal Officer. Benes’ contributions have played a critical role in shaping TWFG’s legal strategy and enabling long-term success. Benes is responsible for all legal and compliance matters and has a strategic focus on growing and expanding the business through M&A and various business initiatives.

TWFG also welcomes Mohan Vijayagopal as Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of technology leadership experience, he will play a pivotal role in driving TWFG's digital strategies. Vijayagopal brings substantial experience in enterprise transformation, cloud architecture, core platform modernization, AI strategy, and technology delivery.

“These leadership changes mark an exciting chapter for us as a company,” stated Gordy Bunch, Founder and CEO of TWFG Insurance. “The combined experience of our executive management team positions us to continue accelerating growth and embracing innovation.”

About TWFG Insurance

TWFG (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States and represents hundreds of insurance carriers that underwrite personal lines and commercial lines risks. For more information, please visit twfg.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Bunch

Chief Marketing Officer

TWFG Insurance

press@twfg.com