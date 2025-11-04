TWFG, Inc. Acquires Alabama Insurance Agency, Inc. Expanding Its Southeastern Footprint

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it has acquired Alabama Insurance Agency, Inc., and its 20 affiliated locations across the state.

This strategic acquisition strengthens TWFG’s presence in the Southeastern United States and reinforces its commitment to delivering personalized insurance solutions through a growing network of independent agents. Alabama Insurance Agency, known for its strong community ties and customer-first approach, will benefit from TWFG’s national scale, growing brand recognition, technology infrastructure, and carrier relationships.

“Choosing TWFG Insurance as our partner was an easy choice. It’s a win for our customers, a win for our staff, and a win for our carrier partners,” stated Gene Ruggario, President of Alabama Insurance Agencies. “We’re looking forward to many years of continued growth.”

“We are very happy to welcome Alabama Insurance Agency into the TWFG family,” said Gordy Bunch, Founder and CEO of TWFG. “Their reputation for integrity and service aligns perfectly with our mission of caring for our customers and empowering independent agents. This acquisition marks another milestone in our growth strategy and enhances our ability to serve clients across diverse markets.”

About TWFG Insurance

TWFG Insurance is a leading independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States, representing hundreds of insurance carriers. The Company provides innovative insurance solutions through its network of agents, carriers, and technology-driven distribution models. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, TWFG operates under the guiding principle of “Our Policy is Caring.”

For more information, visit www.twfg.com .

