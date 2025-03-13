Mortgage Rates Remained Essentially Flat This Week

MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.65%.

“Despite volatility in the markets, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained essentially flat from last week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Mortgage rates continue to be relatively low versus the last few months, and homebuyers have responded. Purchase applications are up 5% as compared to a year ago. The combination of modestly lower mortgage rates and improving inventory is a positive sign for homebuyers in this critical spring homebuying season.”

News Facts

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.65% as of March 13, 2025, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.63%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.74%.

averaged 6.65% as of March 13, 2025, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.63%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.74%. The 15-year FRM averaged 5.80%, up slightly from last week when it averaged 5.79%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.16%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

(703)772-9528

Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com