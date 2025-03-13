Twilio Launches Customer Engagement Platform Availability in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

RESTON, Va., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced Twilio’s customer engagement platform has been added to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program. The CarahCloud program helps to get U.S. sector customers up-and-running on cloud solutions. With today’s announcement, the entire Twilio platform - both its Communications products and Segment CDP - are available through Carahsoft as repackaged offerings in AWS Marketplace. The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This listing provides benefits like simplified procurement, flexible pricing options and the use of existing cloud credits, helping Public Sector agencies streamline spending and achieve their goals more efficiently.

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud-Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Twilio. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Twilio has partnered with Carahsoft for more than four years to deliver customer engagement solutions including:

Twilio Flex : A digital engagement center that offers control over omnichannel communications, real-time data and artificial intelligence (AI) features for tailored sales and service interactions. It integrates with existing systems to support voice, messaging and email through a unified interface with features like real-time dashboards and CRM integrations.

: A digital engagement center that offers control over omnichannel communications, real-time data and artificial intelligence (AI) features for tailored sales and service interactions. It integrates with existing systems to support voice, messaging and email through a unified interface with features like real-time dashboards and CRM integrations. Twilio Messaging : A comprehensive messaging platform for SMS, MMS and WhatsApp communication, allowing global message delivery with high compliance. It provides APIs for integration, message management tools and analytics for optimizing communication strategies.

: A comprehensive messaging platform for SMS, MMS and WhatsApp communication, allowing global message delivery with high compliance. It provides APIs for integration, message management tools and analytics for optimizing communication strategies. Twilio Voice: An API and software platform for integrating flexible voice experiences with existing tools and new technology such as GenAI. It uses the Twilio Super Network to manage telecom challenges, track call performance and leverage AI for automation and real-time transcriptions across 180+ countries.



“Twilio.org has helped many organizations within the Public Sector to improve their constituent engagement,” said Bruce Marler, Senior Director of Revenue, Twilio.org. “With 62% of Public Sector engagement already happening digitally, Twilio’s solutions help agencies bridge the gap through data-driven, trusted communications. From public health hotlines to alerts and notifications, availability in AWS Marketplace further expands our partner ecosystem to support the needs of our Public Sector customers.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Twilio- and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“We are excited to introduce Twilio’s communication and data solutions for the Public Sector in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program,” said Adam Mahn, Program Executive for Carahsoft’s Cloud Marketplaces. “This provides a streamlined procurement process for Public Sector agencies, making it easier to access Twilio’s customer engagement platform. We are committed to collaborating with Twilio and our reseller partners to support the Government’s efforts in creating effective and efficient lines of communications for constituents.”

For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

To learn more about Twilio’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or Twilio@carahsoft.com; or click here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com