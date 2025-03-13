Nominations Now Open for this Year’s 30 Under 30

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are now open for SME’s 2025 “30 Under 30” program, which recognizes talented young leaders in manufacturing. For more than a decade, SME’s 30 Under 30 program has recognized trailblazers in manufacturing who help shape the future of the industry.

Honorees will be highlighted in a special publication distributed in autumn 2025 with SME Media’s flagship Manufacturing Engineering magazine. SME is a leading nonprofit organization committed to accelerating new manufacturing technology adoption and building North America's talent and capabilities.

To be eligible, nominees must be no older than 30 as of Dec. 31, 2025, and must be either:

A young professional in the manufacturing industry, conducting manufacturing research or teaching trades or manufacturing engineering; or

A K-12 or older student making an impact in or through manufacturing via volunteering, internships, community organizations or school activities.

To complete a nomination, including self-nominations, please visit www.sme.org/30U30/ before April 25, 2025.

“Through 30 Under 30, SME spotlights the significant talent, contributions and innovation of young people impacting the future of manufacturing,” said Jake Volcsko, SME vice president of integrated media, and publisher of Manufacturing Engineering. “Each nominee reflects the best and brightest of the next generation in manufacturing.”

Past honorees have included entrepreneurs, high school and college students, community college instructors and engineers with some of the world’s most successful and transformative firms in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, and other manufacturing sectors.

To learn more about past 30 Under 30 honorees, please visit https://www.advancedmanufacturing.org/special-reports/30-under-30/.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

