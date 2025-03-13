National Impaired Driving Prevention Week: A Reminder to Make Safe Choices

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Impaired Driving Prevention Week takes place from March 16 to 22. Established in 2018, this awareness week serves as a critical reminder of the devastating impact of impaired driving, highlighting the risks and consequences of impaired driving due to alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. MADD Canada joins governments, law enforcement agencies and community organizations in raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

"Preventing impaired driving starts with each of us making responsible choices," said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “ We all have a role to play—whether it’s planning a sober ride home, speaking up when we see someone we believe is driving impaired, or supporting policies that keep our roads safe.”

Although strides have been made, impaired driving is still one of the leading causes of criminal death in Canada. Every year, hundreds of people are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol- and drug-related crashes. An average of 9 federal criminal charges and provincial short-term licence suspensions are laid for impaired driving every single hour in Canada. Each impaired driving incident represents real lives impacted—families shattered by preventable tragedies that cost billions of dollars to society every year.

Technology plays a key role in preventing impaired driving. MADD Canada continues to call on the Government of Canada to require all new vehicles to include anti-impaired driving technology, following the example of the U.S. HALT legislation.

Data from Public Safety Canada shows a steady rise in drug-impaired driving incidents over the past decade, with cannabis being the most commonly detected substance1. At the same time, alcohol impaired driving remains a significant public safety issue and MADD Canada continues to promote the use of Mandatory Alcohol Screening at every lawful traffic stop.

To further raise awareness, MADD Canada has launched a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled Heroes, which targets young men and challenges the dangerous misconception that they can drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs as they “don’t feel impaired.” The PSA aims to shift attitudes and promote safe choices.

During this week, MADD Canada is also inviting people to participate in its A Candle For online campaign, by taking a photo or video of themselves lighting a candle for victims and survivors of impaired driving. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #acandlefor and tag MADD Canada so their posts can be shared.

