Brag House Appoints Chetan Jindal as CFO to Drive Strategic Growth and Accelerate Leadership

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (“Brag House” or the “Company”), a premier media technology platform designed for casual college gamers and brands seeking to connect with the Gen Z demographic through its authentic engagement community, is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Chetan Jindal to join its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Chetan Jindal, a seasoned investment leader and Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Greenwich Ivy Capital, brings deep expertise in global equities, finance, and strategic investments. Chetan’s distinguished career spans leadership roles at top-tier investment firms, including Altrinsic Global Advisors, Brahman Capital, and Credit Suisse. With a Yale College degree in Economics & Computer Science and academic work alongside Nobel laureates such as Robert Shiller and William Nordhaus, Chetan’s analytical insight and investment strategy expertise will be invaluable to Brag House as it continues to scale its impact in the gaming and sports industries.

"Brag House is redefining social gaming, and Chetan Jindal’s expertise could take us to the next level," said Lavell Juan, CEO of Brag House. "His strategic vision and investment acumen align perfectly with our mission to transform the college gaming experience."

Chetan Jindal has also been actively engaged in leadership and governance roles, including serving as Treasurer and Board Member for the Yale Alumni Association of Greenwich and as part of the Governance of the Yale Club of New York City.

As Brag House continues to expand its presence in the gaming ecosystem, the company looks forward to leveraging Chetan’s expertise to propel its next phase of innovation and growth.

About Brag House

Brag House is the premier media technology gaming platform for the casual college gamer and fan that brings the excitement of college sports rivalries to the gaming world where they can compete in a safe, online community driven by positive social interaction. Unlike other platforms, Brag House encourages fun social interaction in a safe online community of sports enthusiasts. Brag House is dedicated to transforming casual gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience that fosters engagement, inclusivity, and meaningful connections. By seamlessly merging esports, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, we provide a dynamic platform for casual college gamers and brands alike.

