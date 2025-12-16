Brag House Partners with Florida Gators® Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators® Sports Properties on “Brag Gators® Gauntlet: Football Edition”

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the “Company”), the premier Gen Z engagement platform bridging gaming, college sports, and social interaction, today announced the Brag Gators® Gauntlet: Football Edition, a single-day Call of Duty: Warzone tournament created in partnership with Florida Gators® Athletics and Learfield’s Florida Gators® Sports Properties.

Set for Thursday, December 18, 2025, from 3:00–7:00 PM EST, this special edition of the Gauntlet brings together students from the University of Florida and its biggest rivals to compete for $4,000 in total prizes, elevating bragging rights, and the chance to represent their school on a digital unified platform. Fans can follow the action live with casters, commentary, and interactive engagement as the event streams on the Brag House platform , as well as Twitch.

“This Gauntlet is a prime example of our ‘Culture to Capital’ strategy in action, leveraging the excitement of college bowl season,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House. “We believe school spirit is the most powerful form of currency on campus, and our partnership with Learfield and Florida Gators Athletics allows us to take that cultural energy and provide the digital rails for students to actively compete, engage, and validate their fandom, rather than just passively watching from the sidelines.”



The Brag Gators® Gauntlet reflects Brag House’s vision to reinvent digital sports entertainment for Gen Z by blending the hype of college athletics with the infrastructure of modern gaming. More than a tournament, the series creates new NIL opportunities for college athletes by giving them a live, creator-forward stage. By showcasing “the gamer behind the jersey,” players are able to expand their reach, deepen fan relationships, and grow their personal brands across digital channels. For universities and brand partners, the Gauntlet pairs athlete-led storytelling with engagement rewards and actionable insights that help measure impact beyond game day.

Tournament and Prize Flow

The tournament will feature student-athletes as competitors participating in the Brag Gators® Gauntlet: Football Edition for $3,000 in cash prizes, awarded based on specific performance metrics. In addition, spectators will have the opportunity to win up to $3,500 in prizes, which includes over $2,000 in redeemable Dogecoin.

The Integration of Dogecoin and Communities

Using Dogecoin as a redemption option will turn the prize pool into a gateway to the broader Dogecoin ecosystem. The aim is to give students a way to move from in-app or platform rewards into a live, on-chain asset they can hold, send, or spend. This ties school pride and tournament success to an active, community-driven digital currency, so that winning a gaming event also becomes a way to join and participate in the Dogecoin community.

This structure will also let brands and universities frame the event as more than a one-off tournament, because once rewards are redeemed in Dogecoin, the value and engagement can persist beyond game day. Students can see their competition results reflected in a digital asset that persists and can be used in other Dogecoin-enabled experiences.

“By putting meaningful prizes available in Dogecoin directly into competitions like the Brag Gators® Gauntlet, we are turning every big play into a moment where culture, competition, and community collide,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “When a student wins for their school, they’re not just earning bragging rights — they’re tapping into the broader Dogecoin community in real time, joining a movement where fans, gamers, and holders all share in the same upside well beyond game day.”

“We are building the infrastructure where fandom translates into real value for brands,” said Malloy. “We’re not just hosting tournaments; we’re creating a closed-loop economy of engagement. This is where athletes connect with fans, universities activate their communities, and students turn their social influence into tangible rewards. It is the blueprint for how we modernize the college sports experience.”

The tournament is open and free to participate to all current students from the following universities: Auburn University, Clemson University, Florida State University, Georgia Tech, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Kentucky, University of Miami, University of Mississippi, University of Missouri, University of Oklahoma, University of South Carolina, University of South Florida, University of Tennessee, University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and Vanderbilt University.

Brag House and Learfield plan to expand the Gauntlet to additional campuses in 2026, building a lasting, fan-powered digital layer across college athletics.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the execution and prospects of the Brag Gators Gauntlet and Brag House's and Learfield's plan to expand the Brag Gauntlet model. For a full discussion of these risks, please refer to Brag House's SEC filings.

